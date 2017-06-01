IMPAX Labs (IPXL) Confirms Patent Challenge Relating To Generic Aubagio (Teriflunomide) Tablets, 14 Mg

HAYWARD, Calif., Jan. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Impax Laboratories, Inc.(NASDAQ: IPXL) today confirmed that it has filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) containing a paragraph IV certification for a generic version of Aubagio® (teriflunomide) tablets, 14 mg.

The plaintiffs, Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC, Aventisub LLC, Sanofi, and Genzyme Corporation filed suit for patent infringement against Impax in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware. This action formally initiates the patent challenge process under the Hatch-Waxman Act.

According to IMS Health (NSP), U.S. sales of Aubagio® tablets, 14 mg, were approximately $1.1 billion for the 12 months ended November 2016.

Aubagio® is a registered trademark of Sanofi and Genzyme.

