Gilead (GILD)'s New Hire Fuels Talk of an Acquisition
1/6/2017 6:19:28 AM
The chatter about Gilead making an acquisition in the near future is gathering pace. Appointment of Dr. Alessandro Riva as the new head of Oncology has given fuel to these rumors. Gilead had a poor 2016 amid the falling sales of its Hepatitis C drugs. There was a need for a new drug that could make up for the falling sales. The new cancer drug is doing well but it is not enough to cover the fall in sales from the Hepatitis C drugs. As a result, it was felt that the company needed to add a new drug from outside through an acquisition. The management also touched on this matter but made it clear that they will not do a deal in this environment when there are huge premiums attached to deals in the sector. Gilead has always tried to look for value and that is what they are going to do in the future.
