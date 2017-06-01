Eli Lilly (LLY), Novartis AG (NVS)-Backed Cavion Raises $26.1 Million Series A Financing

Financing will support development of novel treatments for neurological
diseases
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cavion,
Inc., announced today the closing of a $26.1 million venture
financing. Lilly
Ventures and Novartis
Venture Fund co-led the investment round in tandem with Enso
Ventures and additional participation of existing investors. Cavion
is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing T-type calcium
channel (Cav3) modulators for the treatment of neurological diseases and
cancer.
“We welcome the backing of Novartis Venture Fund, Lilly Ventures, and
Enso,” said Andrew Krouse, President and CEO of Cavion. “They bring a
superior track record of success stemming from their deep pharmaceutical
industry experience and understanding of the biotech marketplace.”
Cavion’s neurology compounds selectively target Cav3, which mediates
thalamocortical dysrhythmia, a common pathophysiology of neurological
diseases such as Essential Tremor, Parkinson’s Disease, Neuropathic
Pain, and Epilepsy as well as orphan neuro-developmental and genetic
disorders such as Angelman Syndrome and Dravet Syndrome. Cavion will
conduct a robust proof-of-concept Phase 2 study of its Cav3 inhibitor
CX-8998 in Essential Tremor as a prototype thalamocortical dysrhythmia
disease later this year. Essential Tremor is the most common movement
disorder, with over 10 million patients in the United States alone, yet
available therapeutic options have limited efficacy and significant
tolerability issues.
“Cavion’s compelling science and its Cav3 modulators offer a unique
opportunity to develop effective therapies for patients with medical
needs unmet in the neurological field,” stated Dr. Sergei Petukhov,
Partner at Enso Ventures.
“In addition to movement disorders such as Essential Tremor and
Parkinson’s Disease, other neurological diseases share a common
pathophysiology driven by Cav3, including Neuropathic Pain, Angelman
Syndrome and other rare genetic diseases,” noted Steven Hall, Ph.D.,
General Partner at Lilly Ventures. “We are eager to study the impact of
CX-8998 on multiple neurological diseases.”
Cavion is also developing additional new chemical entities that inhibit
the Cav3 channel for application across multiple therapeutic areas.
In connection with the financing, Drs. Steven Hall, Henry Skinner and
Sergei Petukhov have joined the Cavion Board of Directors. CEO Andrew
Krouse and Mr. David E. Gibson will also be members of the Board.
About Cavion, Inc.
Cavion, Inc. is a privately held clinical stage biotechnology company
creating therapies modulating the T-type calcium channel (Cav3) for the
treatment of neurological and oncologic diseases. Cavion is
co-sponsoring a Phase
1 trial of mibefradil combined with hypofractionated radiation
therapy for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma multiforme with the
Yale University Comprehensive Cancer Center.
