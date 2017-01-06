UK's Owlstone Medical Nabs $11.55 Million

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Owlstone Medical Ltd, a diagnostics company developing a breathalyzer
for disease, today announced that it has successfully raised $11.55
million USD (£9.3 million GBP) financing. The investment round was led
by existing investors, and will be used to commercially launch the
company’s breath biomarker R&D services, including the opening of a new
high volume clinical facility, and to fund ongoing clinical trials in
lung and colon cancer screening. The funding follows the original
investment of $7 million (£4.9 million) that spun Owlstone Medical out
in June 2016.
Owlstone Medical is leveraging proprietary and proven Field Asymmetric
Ion Mobility Spectrometry (FAIMS) technology in its disease breathalyzer
product range. FAIMS measures volatile organic compound (VOC)
metabolites in patient’s breath or bodily fluids which are specific to
disease. Measurement of VOC biomarkers allows non-invasive diagnosis of
disease at a very early stage, to enable more effective treatment and
better patient outcomes.
Billy Boyle, co-founder and CEO at Owlstone Medical commented: “Securing
this funding is further validation of our FAIMS technology and breath
biopsy as a new diagnostic modality. We’ve made fantastic progress in
our LuCID lung cancer trial, which will recruit up to 3,000 patients
across 21 sites in the UK and Europe, making it the world’s largest
breath-based study ever undertaken for early cancer detection. The
commercial launch of our R&D services will, for the first time, allow
clinical and pharma partners to easily identify breath biomarkers for
novel diagnostics and precision medicine applications.”
Regius Professor Christofer Toumazou, advisor to Medtekwiz and
Non-Executive Director of Owlstone Medical, said: “Owlstone Medical has
made tremendous progress in clinical trials for the diagnosis of colon
and lung cancer, which are two of the biggest cancer killers worldwide.
I am delighted that with this additional investment we are a step closer
to making breath biopsy a reality for patients.”
The potential of the technology to enable rapid detection of disease,
without the need for costly, invasive medical procedures, has seen
Owlstone Medical’s breath sampling and analysis technology recently
named Invention of the Year in the 2017 Top 50 in Digital Health Awards.
Hosted by Rock Health, Fenwick & West, Goldman Sachs, and Square 1 Bank
in the run up to the J.P. Morgan Conference, the accolade recognizes
exceptional progress in bringing technological advancements to
healthcare.
Owlstone Medical will be attending the J.P. Morgan 35th Annual
Healthcare Conference, 9 – 12 January 2017 in San Francisco.
To find out more about Owlstone Medical visit: www.owlstonemedical.com
