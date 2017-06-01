 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Pfizer (PFE) Unloads Last Remaining Piece of Its Broadway Triangle Site in New York for $28 Million



1/6/2017 5:56:43 AM

Pfizer sold the last remaining piece of its development site at Brooklyn’s Broadway Triangle. Developer Abraham Brach paid $27.5 million for the property and is planning a residential-and-community facility building for the Orthodox Jewish community, sources told The Real Deal.

A three-story, 31,600-square-foot warehouse at 58 Gerry Street sits on the parcel, which offers 120,000 buildable square feet, according to property records. It would be demolished to make way for the new building.

