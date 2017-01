Actelion (ALIOF.PK) Cancels Appearance at J.P. Morgan Amid Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Takeover Talks

Swiss biotech group Actelion has canceled a scheduled appearance at next week's JP Morgan healthcare conference in San Francisco, it said on Wednesday.A spokesman gave no reason for the move, which comes after Actelion entered exclusive talks with Johnson & Johnson (J&J) last month about a possible transaction.Chief Executive Jean-Paul Clozel has represented Actelion at the high-profile conference in the past, but it was not immediately clear who was set to speak this year.