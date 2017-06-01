 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Actelion (ALIOF.PK) Cancels Appearance at J.P. Morgan Amid Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Takeover Talks



1/6/2017 5:53:43 AM

Swiss biotech group Actelion has canceled a scheduled appearance at next week's JP Morgan healthcare conference in San Francisco, it said on Wednesday.

A spokesman gave no reason for the move, which comes after Actelion entered exclusive talks with Johnson & Johnson (J&J) last month about a possible transaction.

Chief Executive Jean-Paul Clozel has represented Actelion at the high-profile conference in the past, but it was not immediately clear who was set to speak this year.

