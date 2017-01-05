Illumina (ILMN)-Backed GRAIL Eyes $1 Billion Funding Round for Cancer DNA Test

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), today announced that GRAIL has received
indications of interest to invest approximately $1B for its Series B
financing, primarily from undisclosed private and strategic investors.
GRAIL intends to raise additional capital in the Series B financing from
other investors and has engaged Goldman Sachs as a placement agent in
connection with the contemplated additional financing. GRAIL intends to
close the Series B prior to the end of the first quarter.
GRAIL will use the proceeds for continued development and validation of
their blood-based test for cancer screening, which will require
large-scale clinical trials including the previously announced
Circulating Cell-free Genome Atlas study as well as other trials that
are expected to sequence hundreds of thousands of patients.
Additionally, proceeds will be used to repurchase a portion of
Illumina’s stake.
“We founded GRAIL a year ago to enable early cancer detection via a
blood-based screening test powered by Illumina sequencing
technology,” said Jay Flatley, Executive Chairman of Illumina and
current Chairman of GRAIL. “This raise, when completed, will provide
GRAIL the resources to develop its first products and embark on the
large-scale trials required to demonstrate the stringent performance
requirements of a cancer screening test.”
Given the potential success of the Series B, and GRAIL’s plan to
aggressively invest that capital, Illumina has decided to accelerate
their path to independence, which will result in GRAIL becoming one of
Illumina’s largest customers over time. Illumina will modify the supply
and commercialization agreement with GRAIL to a market-based agreement
and will no longer have representation on the Grail Board of Directors.
As part of this transaction Illumina’s ownership will become slightly
less than 20 percent and GRAIL will be treated as a cost-method
investment.
“We are very excited about the progress the GRAIL team has made in the
last year,” said Francis deSouza, President and Chief Executive Officer
of Illumina. “This capital allows GRAIL to take on the significant
technology, market, and regulatory challenges of developing and
validating a blood-based cancer screening test. This outcome maximizes
value to Illumina by creating one of our largest customers of sequencing
instruments and consumables over time, providing royalties on future
GRAIL tests and through appreciation of our ownership interest.”
GRAIL’s Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Huber, added, “We are honored to
have world-class investors who support our goal of reducing global
cancer mortality through early detection — especially the invaluable
support we received from Illumina during our start-up phase – and we
look forward to the next phase of our growth.”
About Illumina, Inc.
Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome.
Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA
sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the
research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for
applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health,
agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com
and follow @illumina.
About GRAIL
GRAIL is a life sciences company whose mission is to detect cancer early
when it can be cured. GRAIL combines the power of high-intensity
sequencing (ultra-broad and ultra-deep sequencing), leading-edge
computer science, and large population-scale clinical studies to enhance
the scientific understanding of cancer biology and develop a blood test
for early-stage cancer detection. The company has secured over $100
million in Series A financing from Illumina, Inc. and ARCH Venture
Partners, with participating investors including Bezos Expeditions, Bill
Gates, Sutter Hill Ventures, and GV (formerly Google Ventures). For more
information, please visit www.grail.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and
uncertainties. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are
not limited to, statements we make regarding the expected availability
dates for new products and services and FDA submission dates and
intentions for certain products and services. Important factors that
could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any
forward-looking statements include the risk that GRAIL is not able to
raise the amounts contemplated in is its Series B financing to reduce
Illumina’s ownership stake below 20% and achieve the planned
deconsolidation of GRAIL’s financial results in Illumina’s financials
statements, challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, and
launching new products and services, and the other factors that are
detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission,
including our most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, or in
information disclosed in public conference calls, the date and time of
which are released beforehand. We do not intend to update any
forward-looking statements after the date of this release.