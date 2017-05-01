 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
ImmunogenX Release: Dr. Ciarán P. Kelly Joins The Scientific Advisory Board



1/5/2017 1:08:59 PM

Renowned celiac disease clinician joins the SAB of ImmunogenX

ImmunogenX is honored to announce the addition of Ciarán P. Kelly, MD of the Harvard Medical School to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Kelly is Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Chief of the Herrman L. Blumgart Internal Medicine Firm, Director of Gastroenterology Training and Medical Director of the Celiac Center at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, Massachusetts. Dr. Kelly earned his doctor of medicine degree from Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland where he was a Foundation Scholar and recipient of numerous academic awards. He received postgraduate clinical and research awards from the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America, the American Gastroenterological Association and the National Institutes of Health. He is an American Gastroenterology Association Fellow and a Fellow of the College of Gastroenterology. Dr. Kelly’s longstanding clinical and research interests are in intestinal infection and inflammation and the pathogenesis and management of celiac disease. He has served as a committee member of the National Institutes of Health, Center for Scientific Review and leads NIHfunded research programs on C. difficile colitis and inflammatory bowel disease. He heads clinical, research and educational programs in celiac disease as Medical Director of the Celiac Center at BIDMC. Dr. Kelly is author on more than 100 clinical and basic research book chapters, invited reviews, and peer-reviewed publications.

Dr. Jennifer Sealey-Voyksner, CSO remarks “Dr. Kelly is an esteemed key opinion leader in the field of celiac disease and we are very fortunate to have his support as we further the development of our therapeutic treatment latigluetenase. Dr. Kelly will assist in leading the upcoming Phase 2 clinical trial for latiglutense, an orally administered drug therapy that is taken with meals and degrades gluten that is inadvertently ingested by individuals with celiac disease maintaining a gluten-free diet.”

About ImmunogenX

ImmunogenX (a subsidiary of Immunogenics LLC) is a clinical-stage company founded in 2013 and is supported by a team of world-renowned clinicians, scientists and advisors in celiac disease research. The company recently acquired Latiglutenase (ALV003) for celiac disease therapy, which is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials. ImmunogenX is also developing a minimally-invasive diagnostic tool for celiac disease management (CypCel) based on a clinically relevant metabolic marker compound that can assess the state of recovery of a celiac patient adhering to a gluten-free diet or other treatment. For food safety, ImmunogenX is pioneering advanced mass spectrometry methods to identify and measure physiologically relevant gluten peptide sequences found in wheat, barley, and rye and has developed the first multiplexed analytical method to detect and quantify trace levels of gluten and other allergens in food and consumer products.

www.immunogenx.com

