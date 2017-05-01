Vium Hires David Hutto As Chief Scientific Officer

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vium, the first and only Digital Vivarium™ company, officially announced
today the hire of David Hutto, DVM, Ph.D, DACVP as its Chief Scientific
Officer (CSO). Dr. Hutto is a highly experienced pharmaceutical
scientist and executive who has led and managed key aspects of the
successful discovery, development and approval of biologic and small
molecule therapies in the U.S. and globally. At Vium, Dr. Hutto will be
responsible for developing and executing the scientific and
organizational strategic growth plan, ensuring operational excellence in
vivarium operations, and serving as an important interface for Vium with
key clients and partners. He was most recently the CSO at Charles River
Laboratories.
“David’s background and expertise in veterinary medicine, pathology,
toxicology and immunology aligns perfectly with our focus on meeting the
need for more reliable and reproducible early drug research while
improving animal welfare,” said Timothy L. Robertson, Ph.D., CEO and
Co-Founder of Vium. “His substantial career overseeing drug safety and
development at biopharma companies will add further depth and leadership
to our broad drug discovery service offerings.”
Vium’s novel Digital Vivarium enables collection of massive amounts of
data from animal subjects with an automated, low-touch approach. This
minimizes stress and impact on animal physiology, while reducing study
variability and noise from subjective and infrequent data collection.
Real-time, continuous monitoring and recording of unique health metrics,
such as breathing rates, motor activity, and circadian patterns/sleep,
allows Vium to develop more clinically relevant data points and
surrogate measurements to replace more invasive traditional methods. The
company is currently applying such digital measures in animal models
across a wide range of therapeutic areas, including rheumatoid
arthritis, lupus, multiple sclerosis, aging, liver failure, rare
diseases and oncology.
“I’m very impressed with what Vium has accomplished in a short period of
time, and I believe its services - which are transforming how animal
research is done - will become essential to all companies involved in
drug R&D,” said Dr. Hutto. “I’m excited to have this unique opportunity
to do what I’m most passionate about, which is helping underserved
patients get access to better and safer drugs as quickly as possible.”
Dr. Tim Robertson will present an update on Vium at the Biotech Showcase
2017 conference in San Francisco on January 10th, and will be part of a
panel on “Enabling Drug Discovery” at the Digital Medicine Showcase on
January 11th. For details, go to Vium.com/Events.
About Vium, Inc.
Vium is the first company to create a living informatics platform for
preclinical in vivo drug research. The Vium Digital Vivarium™, Vium
Cloud, and online Research Suite empower scientists to optimize advances
in bioengineered research models in ways previously not possible. Vium
is fully accredited by AAALAC International and received an
unprecedented AAALAC commendation for upholding the ”3 Rs,” the
gold-standard framework for humane animal research. Customers run the
spectrum of biotechnology, pharmaceutical and computational drug
discovery companies, academia and novel therapeutic labs. Vium is backed
by leading investors, including Lux Capital, Data Collective, Dolby
Family Ventures, AME Cloud Ventures, and Founders Fund.
Vium is headquartered in San Mateo, California. For more information,
please visit www.vium.com.