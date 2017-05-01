Vium Hires David Hutto As Chief Scientific Officer

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vium, the first and only Digital Vivarium™ company, officially announced today the hire of David Hutto, DVM, Ph.D, DACVP as its Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). Dr. Hutto is a highly experienced pharmaceutical scientist and executive who has led and managed key aspects of the successful discovery, development and approval of biologic and small molecule therapies in the U.S. and globally. At Vium, Dr. Hutto will be responsible for developing and executing the scientific and organizational strategic growth plan, ensuring operational excellence in vivarium operations, and serving as an important interface for Vium with key clients and partners. He was most recently the CSO at Charles River Laboratories.

“ David’s background and expertise in veterinary medicine, pathology, toxicology and immunology aligns perfectly with our focus on meeting the need for more reliable and reproducible early drug research while improving animal welfare,” said Timothy L. Robertson, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of Vium. “ His substantial career overseeing drug safety and development at biopharma companies will add further depth and leadership to our broad drug discovery service offerings.”

Vium’s novel Digital Vivarium enables collection of massive amounts of data from animal subjects with an automated, low-touch approach. This minimizes stress and impact on animal physiology, while reducing study variability and noise from subjective and infrequent data collection. Real-time, continuous monitoring and recording of unique health metrics, such as breathing rates, motor activity, and circadian patterns/sleep, allows Vium to develop more clinically relevant data points and surrogate measurements to replace more invasive traditional methods. The company is currently applying such digital measures in animal models across a wide range of therapeutic areas, including rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, multiple sclerosis, aging, liver failure, rare diseases and oncology.

“ I’m very impressed with what Vium has accomplished in a short period of time, and I believe its services - which are transforming how animal research is done - will become essential to all companies involved in drug R&D,” said Dr. Hutto. “ I’m excited to have this unique opportunity to do what I’m most passionate about, which is helping underserved patients get access to better and safer drugs as quickly as possible.”

Dr. Tim Robertson will present an update on Vium at the Biotech Showcase 2017 conference in San Francisco on January 10th, and will be part of a panel on “Enabling Drug Discovery” at the Digital Medicine Showcase on January 11th. For details, go to Vium.com/Events.

About Vium, Inc.

Vium is the first company to create a living informatics platform for preclinical in vivo drug research. The Vium Digital Vivarium™, Vium Cloud, and online Research Suite empower scientists to optimize advances in bioengineered research models in ways previously not possible. Vium is fully accredited by AAALAC International and received an unprecedented AAALAC commendation for upholding the ”3 Rs,” the gold-standard framework for humane animal research. Customers run the spectrum of biotechnology, pharmaceutical and computational drug discovery companies, academia and novel therapeutic labs. Vium is backed by leading investors, including Lux Capital, Data Collective, Dolby Family Ventures, AME Cloud Ventures, and Founders Fund.

Vium is headquartered in San Mateo, California. For more information, please visit www.vium.com.