Hatteras Venture Announces The Final Closing Of Hatteras Venture Partners V, LP

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hatteras Venture Partners announced today the final closing of Hatteras Venture Partners V (HVP V) with over $150 million in total capital. Hatteras will continue its strategy of building great companies in the human medicine life sciences by investing at the seed and early stage. Like HVP IV, the firm will allocate a portion of HVP V to Hatteras Discovery to expand its successful model of company formation.

“We are gratified to have surpassed our $150 million target for HVP V,” said Clay Thorp, General Partner. “New and existing limited partners have exceeded our expectation in affirming our hands-on model of company formation and development,” added Mr. Thorp.

Hatteras invests across the human medicine life sciences in biopharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostics, and health IT companies that make a difference in the lives of patients and the systems that serve them. While Hatteras has invested across the nation, the firm is a leader in the southeastern United States with its headquarters in Research Triangle Park, NC. The firm has built companies based upon technology from leading academic institutions such as UNC-Chapel Hill, Duke University, Emory, Georgia Tech, Johns Hopkins, Vanderbilt, Yale, Harvard, University of Michigan, and the University of Florida. Portfolio companies with recent successes meeting clinical and/or financial milestones include: G1 Therapeutics, Clearside Biomedical, GrayBug Vision, Viamet Pharmaceutials, Lysosomal Therapeutics, Orig3n, Clinipace, and GeneCentric.

About Hatteras Venture Partners . . .

Hatteras Venture Partners is a venture capital firm based in Research Triangle Park, NC with a focus on seed and early stage opportunities in biopharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics, healthcare IT and related opportunities in human medicine. The firm has approximately $450 million under management in five venture capital funds. Hatteras is led by a seasoned team of entrepreneurs and operators and has a long and successful track record of seed and early stage investing and company formation. To learn more about Hatteras Venture Partners, please visit www.hatterasvp.com.