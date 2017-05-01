McKesson (MCK) And Change Healthcare Announce New Company Will Be Named Change Healthcare

SAN FRANCISCO & NASHVILLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McKesson Corporation, a leading global healthcare services and
information technology company, and Change Healthcare Holdings, Inc., a
leading provider of software and analytics, network solutions and
technology-enabled services, today announced their planned name and
brand decision with regard to the previously announced creation of a new
healthcare information technology company.
After a thorough strategic and creative review process, the companies
have decided the name of the new company will be Change Healthcare. The
company’s logo, brand positioning and visual identity will be completely
new, reflecting the unification of the two organizations and the launch
of a new company. The new brand will be unveiled in its entirety upon
the close of the transaction, with a migration process to occur over the
following 12 months. The entity will combine substantially all of Change
Healthcare’s business and the majority of McKesson Technology Solutions.
“From day one, our intent has been to create a new company uniquely
equipped to drive collaborative and positive change across the
healthcare industry,” said John Hammergren, chairman and chief executive
officer, McKesson Corporation, and previously announced chairman of the
new company’s board. “After a thorough evaluation of potential names as
well as customer and legal input, we came to the conclusion that ‘Change
Healthcare’ best articulates the new company’s mission. It speaks
directly to our clients who share our vision for a better healthcare
system, and it reinforces the ambitions and spirit of our new company,
our great potential and our transformative role in healthcare.”
Upon close, the new company will provide software and analytics, network
solutions and technology-enabled services that will help customers
obtain actionable insights, exchange mission-critical information,
control costs, optimize revenue opportunities, increase cash flow and
effectively navigate the shift to value-based healthcare. The new
company will be well positioned to enable improved efficiencies and
insights before, during and after patient encounters for all major
stakeholders across the healthcare system, including commercial and
governmental payers, employers, hospitals, physician practices and other
providers, laboratories and consumers.
“Today’s healthcare environment is constantly evolving,” said Neil de
Crescenzo, president and chief executive officer, Change Healthcare, and
previously announced CEO of the new company. “Our customers are seeking
proactive ways to provide measurable impact as they navigate through
those changes. The Change Healthcare name stood out from a myriad of
choices to best communicate our ability to help customers and partners
move forward in this ever-evolving landscape — and it captures the
commitment of our team members to create a healthier future for our
clients and consumers. I believe the opportunity to create an energizing
new brand around a clear and distinct name will serve us well as we come
together to bring to life the expansive and complementary capabilities
of both companies.”
The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions and is
expected to close in the first half of calendar year 2017.
About McKesson Corporation
McKesson Corporation, currently ranked 5th on the FORTUNE 500, is a
healthcare services and information technology company dedicated to
making the business of healthcare run better. McKesson partners with
payers, hospitals, physician offices, pharmacies, pharmaceutical
companies, and others across the spectrum of care to build healthier
organizations that deliver better care to patients in every setting.
McKesson helps its customers improve their financial, operational, and
clinical performance with solutions that include pharmaceutical and
medical-surgical supply management, healthcare information technology,
and business and clinical services. For more information, visit www.mckesson.com.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare is a leading provider of software and analytics,
network solutions and technology-enabled services that optimize
communications, payments and actionable insights designed to enable
smarter healthcare. By leveraging its Intelligent Healthcare Network™,
which includes the single largest financial and administrative network
in the United States healthcare system, payers, providers and pharmacies
are able to increase revenue, improve efficiency, reduce costs, increase
cash flow and more effectively manage complex workflows. Learn more at www.changehealthcare.com.
