MC10 And UCB Group (UCBJF.PK) Complete Landmark Pharmaceutical / Technology Collaboration Evaluating Patient Monitoring In Parkinson’s

UCB and MC10 working towards rapid dissemination of study results
from novel two-year collaboration evaluating Parkinson’s Disease
monitoring with wearable sensors in clinic and home environments
LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MC10, Inc., the company pioneering conformal, body-worn computing
systems, is excited to announce the successful completion of their
innovative collaboration with global biopharmaceutical company UCB,
investigating the application of wearable, ambulatory sensors in
providing clinical grade Parkinson's Disease data.
This study is the first and most comprehensive of its kind between a
wearable technology company and a major pharmaceutical company. The
results of the study, targeted for scientific publication, represent the
culmination of over two and a half years of partnership between UCB and
MC10.
“MC10’s core mission of leveraging our unique technology to improve
the understanding of human health and wellness is well aligned to UCB’s
commitment to patient-centered care,” commented Scott Pomerantz,
MC10’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our collaboration with UCB has
allowed us to grow as a company by better understanding the needs of
patients and the pharmaceutical industry’s efforts and approaches to
meeting their needs.”
The study assessed the feasibility of monitoring Parkinson’s Disease
patients in clinic and home settings while wearing sensors built with
MC10’s unique epidermal electronics platform. In addition to data
recorded from the wearable sensors, researchers collected neurological
assessments from trained clinicians and patient reported outcomes.
“Completion of this study is testament to UCB’s mission to foster
innovation to help the millions of people living with chronic
neurodegenerative diseases. UCB is focused on improving understanding
about patent experiences, and evolving these insights to improve the
management of neurological conditions – providing patients with better
control and allowing them to improve treatment outcomes,” explained
Erik Janssen, Vice President Global New Patient Solutions, Neurology at
UCB. “In combination with our own clinical and development teams,
MC10’s innovative solutions shaped the study at both a hardware and
software level. We hope these results, once disseminated, will
influence the broader community’s thinking about the place of novel
technologies in patient care.”
The study results are being prepared by MC10 and UCB for presentation
and publication in 2017.
About UCB
UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com)
is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and
development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives
of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the
central nervous system. With more than 7,500 people in approximately 40
countries, the company generated revenue of € 3.9 billion in 2015. UCB
is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB).
About MC10, Inc.
MC10 is a private company, backed by a strong syndicate of financial and
strategic investors, that is improving human health through digital
healthcare solutions. The company combines its proprietary ultra-thin,
flexible body-worn sensors with advanced analytics to unlock health
insights from physiological data. MC10 has received widespread
recognition for its revolutionary technology and was recently named in
Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2016 as a leader in
healthcare. MC10 is headquartered in Lexington, MA. Visit MC10 online at www.mc10inc.com.
MC10® and the MC10 logo are registered marks owned by MC10, Inc.