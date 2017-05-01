Therachon Appoints Luca Santarelli, M.D., As Chief Executive Officer And Extends Series A Financing

BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Therachon AG, a biotechnology company focused on rare genetic diseases,
today announced it has appointed Luca Santarelli, M.D., as Chief
Executive Officer and Director, and raised $5 million in the final close
of its Series A financing. The Series A now stands at $40 million and
includes founding investors Versant Ventures and Inserm Transfer
Initiative (ITI), existing investor OrbiMed and new investor Banque
publique d'investissement (Bpifrance).
Proceeds from this financing will be used to advance the company’s
emerging portfolio, including its lead program in achondroplasia, the
most common form of short-limbed dwarfism. In connection with the
financing, Bpifrance’s Chahra Louafi has joined the company’s Board of
Directors.
“I’m pleased to welcome Luca as CEO of Therachon,” said Chairman Tom
Woiwode, Ph.D., Managing Director at Versant. “His deep industry
experience will help Therachon develop its portfolio and accelerate its
leading program into the clinic. I’m also thrilled to welcome Chahra to
the Board. I know she’ll make important contributions, as she has on
previous boards where we’ve had the opportunity to work together.”
“I am excited to join Therachon and look forward to continuing to build
a world-class pipeline and partnering with the achondroplasia community
to develop a truly transformative therapeutic option,” said Dr.
Santarelli. “Our lead pipeline candidate TA-46 has demonstrated
exceptional preclinical efficacy and holds the promise of fully
restoring normal growth and mitigating some of the devastating
complications in children suffering from achondroplasia.”
Dr. Santarelli brings over 20 years of experience in academic,
industrial research and development, and business experience from his
role as Venture Partner at Versant Ventures. In addition to his training
as both a discovery scientist and clinician, Dr. Santarelli has deep
operating experience from his progressive leadership responsibilities at
Roche, most recently serving as Senior Vice President and Global Head of
Neuroscience, Ophthalmology and Rare Diseases. In this capacity, he
built a multi-disciplinary team and led efforts spanning from drug
discovery to early development. Luca also provided strategic and
operational leadership for many of the Roche external biotech
collaborations and helped instill a more entrepreneurial culture in the
broader R&D organization. Luca received his medical and scientific
training at the University of Turin (Italy) and post-doctorate training
at Columbia University (USA), where he also co-founded a venture-backed
start-up while on faculty.
“Therachon has positioned itself as a leader in developing
transformative medicines to give new hope to people living with rare
genetic diseases,” said Ms. Louafi. “I look forward to working with Luca
and the rest of the team in moving both Therachon and TA-46 forward.”
Ms. Louafi is Senior Investment Director and Head of the Biotherapies
and Rare Diseases Fund of Bpifrance. She is Chairman of the Supervisory
Board of Inserm Transfert Initiative, a member of the Supervisory Board
of Cap Decisif Management, as well as a board member of several public
and private biotechnology companies. Ms. Louafi holds a M.A. in
technology and innovation management from Paris Dauphine University, a
M.A. in corporate finance from Paris X Nanterre University and a MSc in
microbiology and enzymatic engineering from Institut National
Agronomique Paris-Grignon. She recently was awarded the title of
Chevalier de l'Ordre National du Mérite (Knight in the National Order of
Merit) for her public service and contributions to the French biotech
sector.
About Therachon
Therachon is a global biotechnology company focused on developing
treatments for rare, genetic diseases that currently have no available
treatments. The company’s lead pipeline candidate, TA-46, is a novel
protein therapy in development for achondroplasia, the most common form
of short-limbed dwarfism. This rare genetic condition affects about one
in 25,000 children and is caused by a genetic mutation of the FGFR3
receptor, which stunts child bone growth. Therachon is committed to
translating the promise of its science into new treatments for patients
with high unmet medical needs. For more information, visit www.therachon.com.
