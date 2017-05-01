|
Kite Pharma (KITE) Enhances Commercial Expertise With The Appointment Of Ian T. Clark To Its Board Of Directors
1/5/2017 11:23:58 AM
SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kite Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq:KITE) today announced that Ian T. Clark, former Chief Executive Officer, Head of Commercial Operations and member of the Board of Directors for Genentech Inc., a member of the Roche Group, has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Clark brings extensive commercialization experience to the Board as Kite plans for key milestones in 2017, including potential approval and launch in the United States of its engineered chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, axicabtagene ciloleucel, as a treatment for patients with refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).
