Monsanto (MON) Announces Global Genome-Editing Licensing Agreement With Broad Institute For Newly-Characterized CRISPR System

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monsanto Company (NYSE: MON) announced today that it has reached a new
global licensing agreement with the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard
for the use of the novel CRISPR-Cpf1 genome-editing technology in
agriculture. The CRISPR-Cpf1 system represents an exciting advance in
genome-editing technology, because it has potential to be a simpler and
more precise tool for making targeted improvements in a cell's DNA when
compared to the CRISPR-Cas9 system.
“This system can directly
benefit advanced research in human health and global agriculture. We are
proud to partner with stakeholders throughout the biomedical and
agriculture community to help deliver responsible solutions for our
planet.”
Researchers believe that the CRISPR-Cpf1 system may offer an expanded
set of benefits for advancing and delivering improved agricultural
products than the CRISPR-Cas9 system. Some of these benefits include
greater flexibility in the method used to edit and in the locations
where edits may occur. In addition, the smaller size of the CRISPR-Cpf1
system provides researchers with more flexibility to use the
genome-editing technology across multiple crops.
“The CRISPR-Cpf1 system is a powerful new discovery within the field of
genome editing, and we’re excited to license the system and add it to
our growing portfolio of genome-editing tools,” said Tom Adams, Ph.D.,
biotechnology lead for Monsanto. “This system offers a technical
step-change by presenting new ways to improve crops for farmers and
society alike, offering researchers greater flexibility and new
capabilities using this emerging technology to improve agriculture.”
“The CRISPR-Cpf1 system represents a transformative application of
genome editing for the research community,” said Issi Rozen, chief
business officer of the Broad Institute. “This system can directly
benefit advanced research in human health and global agriculture. We are
proud to partner with stakeholders throughout the biomedical and
agriculture community to help deliver responsible solutions for our
planet.”
Monsanto believes that genome-editing technologies – including the
CRISPR-Cpf1 system – will continue to provide a powerful tool for its
research in plant breeding and biotechnology, with the promise to unlock
the full potential of its world-leading germplasm and genome libraries
and contribute to the development of exciting new products. The company
is exploring genome editing in a phased approach across single-gene
knock-outs, single-gene edits and multiple-gene edits. Over the last
year, Monsanto has licensed multiple genome-editing technologies –
including a separate license from the Broad Institute for use of the
CRISPR-Cas9 system in agriculture – to develop a leading portfolio of
tools in this field. The intellectual property around the CRISPR-Cpf1
system is independent from the CRISPR-Cas patent estate, and this
CRISPR-Cpf1 license provides Monsanto with another valuable tool for
genome editing in this rapidly advancing field of science.
Under the agreement announced today, the Broad Institute grants Monsanto
a worldwide non-exclusive license for agricultural applications of the
CRISPR-Cpf1 system. Additional terms of the agreement were not
disclosed. For more information on the Broad Institute, visit www.broadinstitute.org.
About Monsanto Company
Monsanto is committed to bringing a broad range of solutions to help
nourish our growing world. We produce seeds for fruits, vegetables and
key crops – such as corn, soybeans, and cotton – that help farmers have
better harvests while using water and other important resources more
efficiently. We work to find sustainable solutions for soil health, help
farmers use data to improve farming practices and conserve natural
resources, and provide crop protection products to minimize damage from
pests and disease. Through programs and partnerships, we collaborate
with farmers, researchers, nonprofit organizations, universities and
others to help tackle some of the world’s biggest challenges. To learn
more about Monsanto, our commitments and our more than 20,000 dedicated
employees, please visit: discover.monsanto.com
and monsanto.com.
Follow our business on Twitter® at twitter.com/MonsantoCo,
on the company blog, Beyond the Rows® at monsantoblog.com
or subscribe to our News
Release RSS Feed.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements contained in this release are “forward-looking
statements,” such as statements concerning the company’s anticipated
financial results, current and future product performance, regulatory
approvals, business and financial plans and other non-historical facts,
as well as the pending transaction with Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
(“Bayer”). These statements are based on current expectations and
currently available information. However, since these statements are
based on factors that involve risks and uncertainties, the company’s
actual performance and results may differ materially from those
described or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that
could cause or contribute to such differences include, among others: risks
related to the pending transaction between the company and Bayer,
including the risk that the regulatory approvals required for the
transaction may not be obtained on the anticipated terms or time frame
or at all, the risk that the other conditions to the completion of the
transaction may not be satisfied, the risk that disruptions or
uncertainties related to the pending transaction could adversely affect
the company’s business, financial performance and/or relationships with
third parties, and the risk that certain contractual restrictions during
the pendency of the transaction could adversely affect the company’s
ability to pursue business opportunities or strategic transactions;
continued competition in seeds, traits and agricultural chemicals; the
company’s exposure to various contingencies, including those related to
intellectual property protection, regulatory compliance and the speed
with which approvals are received, and public understanding and
acceptance of our biotechnology and other agricultural products; the
success of the company’s research and development activities; the
outcomes of major lawsuits, including potential litigation related to
the pending transaction with Bayer; developments related to foreign
currencies and economies; fluctuations in commodity prices; compliance
with regulations affecting our manufacturing; the accuracy of the
company’s estimates related to distribution inventory levels; the recent
increases in levels of indebtedness, continued availability of capital
and financing and rating agency actions; the company’s ability to fund
its short-term financing needs and to obtain payment for the products
that it sells; the effect of weather conditions, natural disasters,
accidents, and security breaches, including cybersecurity incidents, on
the agriculture business or the company’s facilities; and other risks
and factors detailed in the company’s most recent periodic report to the
SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking
statements, which are current only as of the date of this release. The
company disclaims any current intention or obligation to update any
forward-looking statements or any of the factors that may affect actual
results.