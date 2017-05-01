 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Immunomic Announces Scientific Advisory Board Additions



1/5/2017 11:22:50 AM

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc. (ITI), a privately-held, Maryland-based biotechnology company, announces two additions to their Scientific Advisory Board.

“We could not be more pleased to have in place a Scientific Advisory Board with such exceptional and varied experience in the field of immunotherapy and the life sciences,” stated Immunomic CEO, Dr. William Hearl. “Our new additions ensure the LAMP-Vax technology platform is poised for success as we continue to apply the DNA vaccine in oncology.”

