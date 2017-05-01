 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Nimbus Therapeutics Appoints Mark Ashwell, Ph.D., As Head Of Chemistry



1/5/2017 11:21:49 AM

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nimbus Therapeutics, a biotechnology company applying deep computational chemistry expertise throughout drug discovery and development, today announced that Mark Ashwell, Ph.D., has joined the company as the Head of Chemistry. The appointment further expands Nimbus’ core development capabilities and bolsters the senior leadership team as the company works to advance multiple promising pipeline candidates toward clinical-stage development.

