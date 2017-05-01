Heron (HRTX) Establishes Synergy Of Bupivacaine And Meloxicam With HTX-011 For Prevention Of Post-Operative Pain In Phase 2 Clinical Studies

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX), a commercial-stage biotechnology
company focused on developing novel best-in-class treatment solutions to
address some of the biggest unmet patient needs, today announced data
from its Phase 2 study of HTX-011 in patients undergoing bunionectomy
(Study 208) that establishes, for the first time, the synergy between
the local anesthetic bupivacaine and the anti-inflammatory meloxicam in
HTX-011, an extended-release combination product for the prevention of
post-operative pain.
HTX-011 is the first long-acting anesthetic developed to address both
post-operative pain and accompanying inflammation by combining
bupivacaine and meloxicam in a single administration. Utilizing Heron’s
Biochronomer® sustained-release drug delivery technology,
HTX-011 has demonstrated a statistically significant benefit over each
individual component alone, providing evidence for the synergistic
activity of bupivacaine and meloxicam in the HTX-011 formulation.
Further data from Study 208 demonstrates that a 60 mg dose of HTX-011
produced a statistically significant reduction in both pain and opioid
use compared to a 50 mg dose of bupivacaine solution, further supporting
the synergy observed with the two components of HTX-011. In addition to
these clinical data, Heron also announced preclinical data from a
validated animal model demonstrating that the activity of bupivacaine
and meloxicam in HTX-011 cannot be replicated by administering
bupivacaine locally along with systemic administration of meloxicam.
“We are very excited to have confirmed the synergy between bupivacaine
and meloxicam when co-administered in HTX-011, which was previously
demonstrated in animal models,” said Barry D. Quart, Pharm.D., Chief
Executive Officer of Heron Therapeutics. “The meloxicam component of
HTX-011 allows bupivacaine to work throughout the three to four days of
drug release, demonstrating unprecedented concordance between
bupivacaine drug levels and reduction in pain. With four positive Phase
2 studies in multiple surgical models spanning small to very large
incisions, we believe there is a well-defined rationale for advancing
HTX-011 into a broad Phase 3 program this year. We expect to conduct an
End of Phase 2 meeting with the Food and Drug Administration in the
coming months and are planning for the submission of a New Drug
Application in 2018.”
Study 208 is a randomized, placebo-and active-controlled, double-blind
Phase 2 clinical study in patients undergoing bunionectomy. HTX- 011
demonstrated statistically significant superiority in post-operative
pain management when compared to treatment with similar doses of
bupivacaine solution, bupivacaine alone in the Biochronomer®
polymer and meloxicam alone in the Biochronomer® polymer.
About HTX-011 for Post-Operative Pain
HTX-011, which utilizes Heron’s proprietary Biochronomer® drug delivery
technology, is an investigational, long-acting formulation of the local
anesthetic bupivacaine in a fixed-dose combination with the
anti-inflammatory meloxicam for the prevention of post-operative pain.
By delivering sustained levels of both a potent anesthetic and an
anti-inflammatory agent directly to the site of tissue injury, HTX-011
was designed to deliver superior pain relief while potentially reducing
the need for systemically administered pain medications such as opioids,
which carry the risk of harmful side effects, abuse and addiction.
HTX-011 is the subject of a broad-based Phase 2 development program
designed to target the many patients undergoing a wide range of
surgeries who experience significant post-operative pain. Following a
planned End of Phase 2 meeting with the Food and Drug Administration,
Heron anticipates initiating Phase 3 studies in 2017 and filing a New
Drug Application in 2018.
About Heron Therapeutics, Inc.
Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company
focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class
medicines that address major unmet medical needs. Heron is developing
novel, patient-focused solutions that apply its innovative science and
technologies to already-approved pharmacological agents for patients
suffering from cancer or pain. For more information, visit www.herontx.com.
