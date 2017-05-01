|
Frequency Therapeutics Announces Its Board Of Directors And The Appointment Of Marc A. Cohen As Chairman
1/5/2017 11:20:30 AM
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frequency Therapeutics, a company spearheading the movement to restore hearing by harnessing the regenerative potential of progenitor cells in the body, today announced its Board of Directors. Led by Marc A. Cohen of COBRO Ventures as Chairman, members of the Frequency Board were selected for their industry leadership and wealth of management skills to provide a diverse governance team for the company. The Board Members include Tim Barberich, founder and former CEO and Chairman of Sepracor, Inc. (now known as Sunovion), Marc Kozin, Senior Advisor and former President of L.E.K. Consulting, Robert S. Langer, Sc.D., Frequency Co-founder and the David H. Koch Institute Professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and David Lucchino, Frequency Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer.
comments powered by