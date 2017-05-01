Heron (HRTX) Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 2 Clinical Trial Of HTX-011 In Abdominoplasty

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX), a commercial-stage
biotechnology company focused on developing novel best-in-class
treatment solutions to address some of the biggest unmet patient needs,
today announced positive topline results from its Phase 2 study of the
investigational agent HTX-011 in subjects undergoing abdominoplasty
(Study 203). HTX-011 demonstrated statistically significant reductions
in both pain intensity and the use of opioid rescue medications through
96 hours following surgery.
“The robust, long-lasting results seen across
multiple surgical settings indicate that HTX-011 has the necessary
attributes to be a best-in-class therapeutic for post-operative pain,
extending relief following surgery and, in turn, reducing the need for,
and risks associated with, opioid intervention.”
Study 203 is a randomized, placebo-controlled, dose-finding, Phase 2
clinical study evaluating the efficacy and safety of locally
administered HTX-011 for post-operative anesthesia following
abdominoplasty surgery. The Summed Pain Intensity (SPI) score through 96
hours post-surgery (SPI 0-96) was significantly reduced with HTX-011 and
produced a statistically significant 36.6 percent reduction in pain
through 96 hours following surgery, as measured by SPI 0-96 (p=0.0104).
Pain was consistently reduced through 96 hours with statistically
significant reductions observed between 24 to 48 hours (p=0.007), 48 to
72 hours (p=0.038), and 72 to 96 hours (p=0.016) after a single
administration of HTX-011.
Additionally, HTX-011 produced significant reductions (p=0.011) in the
use of opioid rescue medication through 96 hours following
abdominoplasty, as compared to placebo. To date, HTX-011 continues to be
generally well-tolerated in Phase 2.
“The most painful period following surgery is the first three to four
days. Currently available local anesthetics do not have the duration of
action to provide analgesia for these critical first few days. Poorly
managed post-operative pain can result in impaired patient function,
increased cost of care and potentially lead to chronic pain and
long-term opioid use,” commented Harold S. Minkowitz, MD, Diplomat
American Board of Anesthesiology, Department of Anesthesiology, Memorial
Hermann Memorial City Medical Center. “However, the efficacy of HTX-011
in even one of the largest surgical incisions, like abdominoplasty,
demonstrates its potential to provide durable post-operative pain relief
in a wide variety of surgical procedures, reducing or eliminating the
need for opioids.”
“Today’s abdominoplasty results, combined with previously reported data
from our Phase 2 programs in bunionectomy and hernia repair, demonstrate
the potential for HTX-011 to provide broad utility and efficacy across
multiple surgery types, from the smallest to one of the largest surgical
incisions,” said Barry D. Quart, Pharm.D., Chief Executive Officer of
HTX-011 is the first long-acting anesthetic that is designed to address
both post-operative pain and accompanying inflammation by combining the
local anesthetic bupivacaine and the anti-inflammatory meloxicam in a
single administration. Targeting both pain and inflammation has allowed
HTX-011 to demonstrate an advantage over current standard of care in
multiple surgical models in Phase 2 studies.
About HTX-011 for Post-Operative Pain
HTX-011, which utilizes Heron’s proprietary Biochronomer® drug delivery
technology, is an investigational, long-acting formulation of the local
anesthetic bupivacaine in a fixed-dose combination with the
anti-inflammatory meloxicam for the prevention of post-operative pain.
By delivering sustained levels of both a potent anesthetic and an
anti-inflammatory agent directly to the site of tissue injury, HTX-011
was designed to deliver superior pain relief while potentially reducing
the need for systemically administered pain medications such as opioids,
which carry the risk of harmful side effects, abuse and addiction.
HTX-011 is the subject of a broad-based Phase 2 development program
designed to target the many patients undergoing a wide range of
surgeries who experience significant post-operative pain. Following a
planned End of Phase 2 meeting with the Food and Drug Administration,
Heron anticipates initiating Phase 3 studies in 2017 and filing a New
Drug Application in 2018.
About Heron Therapeutics, Inc.
Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company
focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class
medicines that address major unmet medical needs. Heron is developing
novel, patient-focused solutions that apply its innovative science and
technologies to already-approved pharmacological agents for patients
suffering from cancer or pain. For more information, visit www.herontx.com.
