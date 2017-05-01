Zymeworks Announces The Successful Achievement Of A Research Milestone With Eli Lilly (LLY) In Bispecific Antibody Collaboration

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zymeworks Inc. (“Zymeworks”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company
dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of
next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics, initially focused on
the treatment of cancer, today announced the successful achievement of a
research milestone in a second immune-modulating bispecific antibody in
its collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company (“Lilly”) using Zymeworks’
proprietary Azymetric™ platform. In accordance with the terms of the
licensing and collaboration agreement, Zymeworks is to receive an
undisclosed milestone payment from Lilly.
“This is the second research milestone we have reached as part of our
collaboration with Lilly, and we are excited with the progress that has
been made to ultimately bring novel immunotherapies towards the clinic,”
said Dr. Ali Tehrani, President & CEO of Zymeworks. “We believe that the
achievement of another successful milestone further validates our
Azymetric™ platform as a generator of leading-edge bispecific antibody
therapeutics, and we look forward to the continued advancement of other
therapeutic programs under our agreements with Lilly.”
Under the terms of the agreement, Zymeworks has granted Lilly a
worldwide, royalty-bearing license to research, develop and
commercialize certain bispecific therapeutic candidates toward Lilly’s
therapeutic targets. For this program, Zymeworks is eligible to receive
further development and commercial milestone payments as well as tiered
royalties on product sales.
About the Azymetric™ Platform
The Azymetric™ platform consists of a library of proprietary amino acid
substitutions that enable the transformation of monospecific antibodies
into bispecific antibodies, which gives them the ability to
simultaneously bind two non-overlapping epitopes, or antigens.
Azymetric™ bispecific technology enables the development of
biotherapeutics with dual-targeting of receptors/ligands and
simultaneous blockade of multiple signaling pathways, increasing
tumor-specific targeting and efficacy while reducing toxicities and the
potential for drug-resistance. Additionally, the dual-targeting of
Azymetric™ antibodies has demonstrated synergistic efficacy in
preclinical studies through simultaneous binding relative to the
application of an equivalent dose of the corresponding monospecific
antibodies. Azymetric™ bispecifics can also be engineered to enhance
internalization of the antibody into the tumor cell and consequently
increase the delivery of cytotoxic payloads.
First-generation bispecific platforms significantly alter the structure
of monoclonal antibodies or rely upon complex and proprietary
manufacturing processes. Azymetric™ bispecifics, in contrast, retain the
desirable drug-like qualities of monoclonal antibodies, including long
half-life, stability and low immunogenic potential, which increases
their probability of success. Azymetric™ bispecifics are also compatible
with standard manufacturing processes with high yields and purity, which
accelerates manufacturing timelines and reduces costs.
About Zymeworks Inc.
Zymeworks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the
discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation
multifunctional biotherapeutics, initially focused on the treatment of
cancer. Zymeworks’ suite of complementary therapeutic platforms and its
fully-integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and
compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly-differentiated
product candidates. Zymeworks’ lead product candidate, ZW25, is a novel
bispecific antibody currently being evaluated in an adaptive Phase 1
clinical trial. Zymeworks is also advancing a deep pipeline of
preclinical product candidates and discovery-stage programs in
immuno-oncology and other therapeutic areas. In addition to Zymeworks’
wholly-owned pipeline, its therapeutic platforms have been further
leveraged through multiple strategic partnerships with global
biopharmaceutical companies.