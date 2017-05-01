Ambrx, Inc. And MabSpace Biosciences To Collaborate On Novel Antibody Drug Conjugates

SUZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--San Diego based Ambrx Inc. and Suzhou based MabSpace Biosciences have
agreed to collaborate on discovery and development of multiple novel
ADCs in China and around the world for oncology.
According to the agreement, MabSpace will employ its proprietary immune
tolerance breaking technology to generate and identify humanized
antibodies suitable for ADC development, and Ambrx will employ its
EuCode based site-specific conjugation technology to develop lead ADC
molecules. The parties will jointly develop and share the cost and
rights of the resulting ADC products.
“We are pleased to collaborate with MabSpace to discover and develop
novel ADCs,” Dr. Alex Qiao, CEO of Ambrx, Inc. said. “This collaboration
can potentially enhance our site specific protein conjugation technology
platform capabilities.”
“MabSpace is honored to work with a prestigious company like Ambrx who
has extensive capabilities in ADC discovery and development,” said Dr.
Xueming Qian, Chairman and CEO of MabSpace Biosciences. “MabSpace’s
unique immune tolerance breaking-based antibody discovery platform and
its ability to obtain antibodies with diverse epitopes is well suited
for the development of ADC and therapeutic applications. The
collaboration with Ambrx is our third deal with established biopharma
companies for antibody based therapeutics development with our immune
tolerance breaking technology.”
ABOUT AMBRX
Ambrx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission to deliver
breakthrough protein therapeutics using an expanded genetic code. Unlike
conventional conjugation techniques that create a mixture of suboptimal
molecules, Ambrx technology combines site specific conjugation with
proprietary linkers, payloads and pharmacokinetic extenders to create a
single molecular species that is optimized for safety, efficacy and
biophysical properties. We call this process Protein Medicinal
Chemistry™.
Protein Medicinal Chemistry™ can optimize any protein or antibody to
create potentially best-in-class therapeutics such as long-acting
proteins, bi-specifics and antibody drug conjugates. The Ambrx advantage
allows us to safely and effectively target cytotoxic agents or recruit
effector function to tumor cells (oncology) or modulate biological
pathways implicated in disease areas such as autoimmune, metabolic and
cardiovascular.
At Ambrx, we are dedicated to assembling and developing an exceptional
team and a novel technology to create the next generation of
protein-based medicines. For additional information, visit www.ambrx.com.
ABOUT MABSPACE
MabSpace Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on discovery and
development antibody therapeutics for oncology and fibrotic disorders
leveraging its immune tolerance breaking technology (IMBT) based
antibody discovery platform and translational sciences capability. This
technology enables the generation of antibodies with diverse target
binding epitopes and well differentiated properties. MabSpace is
headquartered in BioBay, Suzhou Industrial Park, China and has a R&D
facility with fully-integrated in vitro and in vivo pharmacology
profiling capabilities. Visit http://www.mabspacebio.com
for more information.