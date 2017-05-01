Tarveda Provides Year-End Update And Outlines Milestones For 2017

-Raised $38 Million Series C to Fund Clinical and Discovery Pipeline
of Pentarin Miniaturized Drug Conjugates-
-Phase 1/2a Trial of PEN-221 in Neuroendocrine and Small Cell Lung
Cancer Patients Initiated in 2016-
-Phase 1/2a Trial of PEN-866 in Topo-1 Inhibitor Sensitive Cancer
Patients to Begin in 2017-
WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tarveda
Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company
discovering and developing Pentarins™ as a new class of potent and
selective anti-cancer medicines, today provided highlights from 2016 and
outlined expected milestones for 2017.
“We have
constructed an attractive pipeline of novel, anti-cancer medicines,
built a solid foundation on which to create true value for patients and
our Company’s stakeholders, and look forward to achieving additional,
validating milestones in 2017.”
"2016 was a year of transformative progress for Tarveda’s Pentarin
platform and acceleration in the development of our novel treatments to
improve the effectiveness of cancer therapies for patients with solid
tumors. The company raised substantial capital and strengthened its
premier venture capital syndicate, completed the in-licensing of
PEN-866, which will be in a Phase I clinical trial in 2017, and embarked
on our first-in-human trial for our lead drug candidate PEN-221," said
Drew Fromkin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tarveda. "We have
constructed an attractive pipeline of novel, anti-cancer medicines,
built a solid foundation on which to create true value for patients and
our Company’s stakeholders, and look forward to achieving additional,
validating milestones in 2017.”
Key 2016 Accomplishments
-
Secured $38 million in Series C financing co-led by Novo A/S and New
Enterprise Associates (NEA) with Flagship Pioneering, NanoDimension
and Eminent Venture Capital also participating
-
Concentrated the Company’s development and discovery resources on
Tarveda’s Pentarin Platform through the spin-off of BTP-114 to Placon
Therapeutics. BTP-114 is a next-generation, platinum-based
chemotherapy that is now in a Phase I clinical trial in collaboration
with a domestic pharmaceutical partner
-
Expanded clinical program and R&D expertise with the appointment of
Leila Alland, M.D. to Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Alland brings more
than 15 years of pharmaceutical drug development experience including
her most recent leadership roles in oncology clinical development at
AstraZeneca and Bristol-Myers Squibb
-
In-licensed the broad Heat Shock Protein 90 (HSP90) targeting
conjugate platform, including lead drug PEN-866, from Madrigal
Pharmaceuticals
-
Miniaturized HSP90 targeting drug conjugates are designed to have
high affinity for the well-characterized intracellular target,
HSP90, and increase the killing of cancer cells while reducing
collateral damage to normal cells
-
PEN-866 accumulates and is retained in xenograft tumors, releasing
over time the potent tumor-killing payload SN-38, the active
component of the approved anticancer medicine, irinotecan
-
PEN-866 has shown efficacy and durability of response in multiple
preclinical tumor models including small cell lung, pancreatic,
and ovarian cancers, sarcoma and patient derived tumor models
-
Presented preclinical data for PEN-221 demonstrating complete and
sustained tumor regressions in hard-to-treat, somatostatin receptor
2 (SSTR2) positive cancer models
-
Miniaturized size and unique design of Pentarins such as PEN-221
allow for rapid penetration deep into solid tumors to drive
efficacy
-
PEN-221 binds with high affinity to the cell surface target,
SSTR2, internalizes into the tumor cell and releases its DM1
payload, which is retained in the tumor cell long after PEN-221 is
cleared from circulation
-
Initiated a first-in-human Phase 1/2a trial of PEN-221 at multiple,
premier clinical sites in the United States
-
The Phase 1/2a study of PEN-221 selects patients most likely to
respond to PEN-221 by using FDA approved imaging diagnostics to
identify those with tumors expressing SSTR2
Expected Key 2017 Milestones
-
Complete PEN-221 Phase 1 dose escalation and identify the recommended
Phase 2 dose of PEN-221 in patients with SSTR2 expressing
neuroendocrine tumors and small cell lung cancer in 2017
-
Initiate the first-in-human trial of PEN-866 in 2017, a Phase 1/2a
dose escalation/expansion study evaluating safety and efficacy of
PEN-866 in advanced, topoisomerase-1 sensitive cancer patients
-
Report preclinical data in 2017 on new Pentarins™ that bind to
intracellular and cell-surface targets and drive anti-tumor activity
-
Announce the Tarveda Scientific Advisory Board in the first quarter of
2017
About Pentarins™
Tarveda is developing Pentarins, potent and
selective miniaturized drug conjugates with high affinity for specific
cell surface and intracellular targets. Pentarins are engineered to bind
to their tumor cell targets and provide sustained release of their
potent therapeutic payloads deep into solid tumor tissue. Comprised of a
targeting ligand conjugated to a potent cell-killing agent through a
chemical linker, Pentarins are designed to overcome the deficits of both
larger antibody drug conjugates and small molecules that limit their
therapeutic effectiveness against solid tumors. Together, the components
of Tarveda’s Pentarins have distinct, yet synergistic, anticancer
attributes: the small size of Pentarins allows for effective penetration
and distribution into the tumor tissue, the ligand’s targeting ability
allows for specific binding and retention in tumor cells, and the
chemical linker is tuned to optimize the release of the potent,
cell-killing payload inside the cancer cells for efficacy.
About Tarveda Therapeutics, Inc.
Tarveda Therapeutics, Inc.
discovers and develops Pentarins™, a new class of potent and selective
miniaturized drug conjugates with enhanced targeting capabilities for
the treatment of solid cancer tumors. Tarveda’s lead Pentarin drug
candidate, PEN-221, is a miniaturized drug conjugate that targets the
somatostatin receptor 2 (SSTR2) for treatment of patients with
neuroendocrine and small cell lung cancers. PEN-221 comprises a highly
selective peptide that targets SSTR2 linked to the potent cytotoxic DM1
through a cleavable linker. Tarveda is also advancing its HSP90 drug
conjugate platform with lead drug candidate PEN-866, which is a
miniaturized HSP90 targeting drug conjugate that comprises a small
molecule HSP90 targeting ligand conjugated to SN-38, the highly-potent,
active metabolite of irinotecan. Tarveda’s strategy includes developing
its own proprietary Pentarins as well as applying the Pentarin platform
to enhance the effectiveness of the targeting moieties and novel
payloads of its pharmaceutical collaborators. www.tarveda.com