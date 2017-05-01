Takeda (TKPYY) And PvP Biologics Announce Development Agreement Around Novel Therapeutic For Celiac Disease

OSAKA, Japan & SAN DIEGO & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”) (TOKYO:4502)
and PvP Biologics, Inc. (“PvP”) today announced a global agreement for
the development of KumaMax, a novel enzyme designed to break down the
immune-reactive parts of gluten in the stomach, thereby avoiding the
painful symptoms and damage done in the small intestine from accidental
gluten ingestion.
“In addition, the significant non-dilutive
financing provided by Takeda will accelerate therapeutic development of
KumaMax.”
Under the terms of the development agreement, PvP will conduct all
research and development through phase 1 proof-of-principle studies per
a pre-defined development plan. Takeda will fund $35 million for PvP’s
expenses related to the plan in exchange for an exclusive option to
acquire PvP following receipt of a pre-defined data package. Upon PvP’s
successful completion of the development plan, Takeda may exercise its
option to acquire PvP by paying an undisclosed fee as well as
development and regulatory milestones.
“This agreement with PvP Biologics reinforces Takeda’s commitment to
developing therapeutics targeting celiac disease. KumaMax could address
a significant unmet need for celiac patients who try, but are unable to
completely avoid gluten exposure in their diets, and thus continue to
experience debilitating symptoms,” said Asit Parikh, head of the
gastroenterology therapeutic area for Takeda. “We are pleased to be
partnering with PvP Biologics, a company whose management team has a
proven track record of successfully bringing assets that target chronic
inflammatory GI diseases through development.”
“Takeda’s GI experience and capabilities are a great fit with our goal
of developing a novel oral enzyme therapy to make a meaningful impact on
the lives of people with celiac disease,” said Adam Simpson, president
KumaMax is a preclinical, uniquely engineered, recombinant enzyme that
is active under acidic stomach conditions and has high specificity for
the parts of gluten that cause the autoimmune reaction leading to celiac
disease. Currently, the only treatment available for celiac disease
patients is a strict gluten-free diet, which is challenging to maintain.
For celiac patients attempting to maintain a gluten-free diet but who
may accidentally ingest gluten, KumaMax has the potential to degrade the
immune-reactive parts of gluten before they exit the stomach in order to
decrease an immune response and reduce the symptoms and intestinal
damage associated with celiac disease.
“Celiac disease is a disorder in which the ingestion of even a trace
amount of gluten can damage the small intestine,” said Tadataka
"Tachi" Yamada, MD, chairman of PvP Biologics. “In pre-clinical
experiments, KumaMax has shown the ability to degrade gluten with
sufficient efficiency and effectiveness to indicate its exciting
potential as an oral therapy for a disease that impairs the lives of
millions.”
It is estimated that celiac disease affects 1 in 100 people worldwide.
Celiac disease causes significant health problems, including acute
gastrointestinal symptoms, malnutrition, weakness, and failure to
thrive. Celiac disease can develop at any age and, if left untreated,
can lead to additional serious health problems.1
About PvP Biologics
PvP Biologics is developing an oral
enzyme for the treatment of celiac disease. Our mission is to develop a
highly effective therapeutic product to reduce the burden of living with
this disease. Towards this end, we are advancing a product candidate
designed to break down the immuno-reactive parts of gluten in the
stomach and thereby avoid the painful symptoms and damage done in the
small intestine from accidental gluten ingestion. The technology was
invented at the Institute for Protein Design at University of Washington
and exclusively in-licensed by PvP Biologics. PvP Biologics has
corporate offices in San Diego and research laboratories in Seattle. For
more information, please visit www.pvpbio.com.
Takeda’s Commitment to Gastroenterology
Takeda is a global
leader in gastroenterology. With expertise spanning more than 25 years,
the company’s dedication to innovation continues to evolve and have a
lasting impact. Beginning in the 1990’s Takeda pioneered
gastroenterological breakthroughs in proton pump inhibitors. Since that
time, Takeda’s global capabilities have expanded into the specialty care
market in gastroenterology and biologics with a focus on ulcerative
colitis and Crohn’s disease. Takeda's expertise also remains focused on
therapeutic agents that work to reduce the production of acid in the
stomach, and options for the treatment of chronic idiopathic
constipation, irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and
opioid-induced constipation. Through specialized and strategic in-house
development, external partnerships, in-licensing and acquisitions,
Takeda currently has a number of promising early stage GI assets in
development, and remains committed to delivering innovative, therapeutic
options for patients with gastrointestinal and liver diseases.
About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company
Takeda Pharmaceutical
Company Limited is a global, research and development-driven
pharmaceutical company committed to bringing better health and a
brighter future to patients by translating science into life-changing
medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on oncology, gastroenterology
and central nervous system therapeutic areas plus vaccines. Takeda
conducts R&D both internally and with partners to stay at the leading
edge of innovation. New innovative products, especially in oncology and
gastroenterology, as well as our presence in Emerging Markets, fuel the
growth of Takeda. More than 30,000 Takeda employees are committed to
improving quality of life for patients, working with our partners in
health care in more than 70 countries. For more information, visit http://www.takeda.com/news.
