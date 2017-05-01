PixarBio Entered Into An Agreement With Henry Sargent, To Sell To Him All Of The Membership Interests In PixarBio’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Buddhi Mat LLC

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PixarBio Corporation, (OTCQX:PXRB) developers of NeuroReleaseTM,
a morphine replacement, non-opiate/opiod, non-addictive pain treatment
with FDA approval expected in early 2019, announced today, that on
Friday, December 30, 2016, it sold to Henry Sargent all of the
membership interests in Buddhi Mat LLC, the Company’s wholly owned
subsidiary.
Henry Sargent agreed, as part of the transaction, to assume all of the
debts of Buddhi Mat LLC as of Friday, December 30, 2016. Henry Sargent
further agreed to indemnify PixarBio with respect to any, and all,
debts, liabilities and/or obligations of Buddhi Mat LLC as of the
closing.
The NeuroReleaseTM Platform: Non-Addictive
and Non-opiate Treatment of Pain
NeuroReleaseTM is a morphine replacement, and non-addictive
pain platform for the surgical/hospital setting, for the battlefield, or
for acute and chronic pain. First product FDA approval for the platform
will be for a 14-day post-surgical pain treatment and it is expected in
early 2019.
Major Benefits of NeuroReleaseTM
-
Effects only sensory signals
-
No effect on locomotion nerve fibers, so patients can enter physical
therapy quickly
-
Maintains two-point discriminate touch so patients can function
-
No effect on proprioception so no effect on a person feeling of
well-being
Therefore, patients will maintain two-point discriminate touch, control
of their locomotion nerve fibers so they control voluntary movement to
enter rehabilitation quickly with a non-addictive morphine replacement.
PixarBio’s NeuroReleaseTM pain platform also includes 4-8
hour, 3-day, 7-day, 14-day and 90-Day pain treatments all have expected
FDA approvals in 2020. NeuroReleaseTM is biodegradable, and
it’s non-toxic so NeuroReleaseTM can be re-injected to extend
treatment timelines.
PixarBio Corporation was awarded the Boston Business Journal’s “2016
Best Places to Work”. The award recognizes PixarBio as one of the
region’s best firms, offering the greatest professional opportunities
and work environments to innovate.
About PixarBio Corporation
PixarBio is a public company traded on the OTC markets under the stock
symbol PXRB. PixarBio is a specialty pharmaceutical/biotechnology
company focused on pre-clinical and clinical commercial development of
novel neurological drug delivery systems for post-operative pain. PixarBio
researches and develops targeted delivery systems for drugs, devices, or
biologics to treat pain, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, and spinal cord
injury. Our lead product platform, NeuroRelease™, has achieved sustained
therapeutic release of non-opiate drugs for post-operative, acute and
chronic pain in pre-clinical models. For more information, visit www.pixarbio.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement includes “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based
upon the current beliefs and expectations of PixarBio’s management and
are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying
assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize,
actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the
forward-looking statements.
Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry
conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest
rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of Biotech and
medical device industry regulation and health care legislation in the
United States and internationally; global trends on cost containment;
technological advances, new products and patents attained by
competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including
obtaining regulatory approval; PixarBio’s ability to accurately predict
future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays;
financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk;
dependence on the effectiveness of PixarBio’s patents and other
protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation,
including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.
PixarBio Corp undertakes no obligation to publicly update any
forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results
to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking
statements can be obtained through PixarBio’s corporate headquarters at
200 Boston Ave, Suite 1875 in Medford, MA 02155.