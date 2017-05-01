Bicycle Therapeutics Appoints Nicholas Keen, Ph.D., As Chief Scientific Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bicycle Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of
therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle®)
product platform, announced today the appointment of Nicholas Keen,
Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer.
“Nick is a highly experienced oncology drug hunter and has great
experience leading cancer drug discovery programs at the highest level
in top biopharmaceutical companies. He has championed novel mechanisms
and progressed multiple compounds into the clinic that will benefit
cancer patients,” said Kevin Lee, Ph.D., Bicycle’s Chief Executive
Officer. “This appointment is further validation of the transformative
value of the Bicycle platform and builds on the exciting collaborations
we announced with AstraZeneca and Cancer Research UK at the end of last
year, as well as our Fierce Innovation Award for best drug delivery
technology.”
Dr. Keen joins Bicycle from Novartis, where he served as the Cambridge
(U.S.) head of oncology research. During his tenure at Novartis he was
responsible for leading research from basic target identification and
drug discovery through clinical trials. Under his leadership, the group
delivered multiple new therapies to the clinic, published many basic
discoveries in cancer biology, and built industry leading platforms in
whole genome scale target identification and in modelling the diversity
of human clinical trials in murine models. Prior to his time at
Novartis, Dr. Keen held positions of increasing responsibility in
AstraZeneca’s U.K. oncology research group, ultimately leading the early
lead generation group for oncology at AstraZeneca’s U.S. research site
with a focus on epigenetic regulation. Dr. Keen earned his B.A. in
Natural Sciences, his Ph.D. in Virology and Cancer Biology at the
University of Cambridge and completed his post-doctoral training in
transcriptional biology at the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology in
Cambridge.
“I am excited to join Bicycle at this pivotal time in the company’s
development,” said Dr. Keen. “Bicycle’s technology possesses great
potential – Bicycles are a completely new class of drugs that
combine the rapid selection, affinity and selectivity of antibodies with
properties of small molecules. I look forward to guiding efforts
to leverage the strength and breadth of this technology, including a
core oncology portfolio that has already delivered the first Bicycle
Drug Conjugate into preclinical development.”
Commenting on the appointment, Rosamond Deegan, Bicycle’s U.S. President
and Chief Business Officer remarked: “We are thrilled to welcome Nick to
Bicycle’s leadership team and believe his expertise will prove
invaluable as we continue to progress our U.K.-centred novel product
platform and build our U.S.-based oncology hub.”
About Bicycle Therapeutics
Bicycle Therapeutics is
developing a new class of medicines to treat oncology and other
debilitating diseases based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle®)
product platform. Bicycles® exhibit an affinity and
exquisite target specificity usually associated with antibodies, whilst
a low molecular weight delivers rapid and deep tissue penetration
enabling more efficient tumour targeting. Their peptidic nature provides
a “tuneable” pharmacokinetic half-life and a renal route of clearance,
avoiding the liver and gastrointestinal tract toxicities often seen with
other drug modalities. Bicycle Therapeutics is rapidly advancing towards
the clinic with its lead molecule, BT1718, and is collaborating in
oncology and other areas to realise the full potential of the
technology. Bicycle Therapeutics’ unique intellectual property is based
on the work initiated at the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology in
Cambridge, U.K., by the scientific founders of the company, Sir Gregory
Winter and Professor Christian Heinis. Bicycle Therapeutics is
headquartered in Cambridge, U.K., with a U.S. subsidiary in Cambridge,
Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.bicycletherapeutics.com.