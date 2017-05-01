|
McKesson (MCK) Fiscal 2017 Third Quarter Conference Call Scheduled For January 25, 2017
1/5/2017 10:57:21 AM
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) will release financial results for its third fiscal quarter, ended December 31, 2016, on Wednesday, January 25, 2017, following market close at approximately 4:00 PM Eastern Time (1:00 PM Pacific Time). The company has scheduled a conference call for 5:00 PM Eastern Time (2:00 PM Pacific Time), during which John Hammergren, chairman and chief executive officer, and James Beer, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will review these results.
