Accomplished Biotech Investor Ed Hurwitz Joins MPM Capital As Managing Director
1/5/2017 10:51:07 AM
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MPM Capital expands its San Francisco investment team with the appointment of Ed Hurwitz, JD, MBA, as Managing Director. With more than 25 years of biotech and life science investment, finance and operations experience, Hurwitz brings to this role a demonstrated track record of overseeing innovative investment funds, sourcing profitable investment opportunities and working with portfolio companies to develop breakthrough products and exceed financial goals.
