PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Announces Initiation Of FIREFISH Study In Infant (Type I) SMA Patients

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., Jan. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced that its joint development program in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) with Roche and the SMA Foundation (SMAF) initiated a clinical study in infants with Type I SMA. The study, named FIREFISH, will investigate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of RG7916 in babies aged 1 to 7 months. RG7916 is an oral small molecule splicing modifier that directly targets the underlying molecular deficiency of SMA by modulating SMN2 splicing to increase expression of stable full-length SMN protein from the SMN2 gene. SMA is a rare genetic disorder that results in neuromuscular disability beginning in infancy and is the leading inherited cause of mortality in infants and young children.

"In addition to the SUNFISH study, we are excited to initiate FIREFISH to investigate RG7916 in infants that have the more severe form of SMA," said Stuart W. Peltz, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of PTC Therapeutics. "As an oral agent that targets all tissues and organs in the body, RG7916 has the potential to impact all aspects of the disease. We believe this is critical, especially in this vulnerable population."

FIREFISH is a two-part study. Part one is an open-label, dose escalation study in at least 8 infants for a minimum of 4 weeks. The primary objective of part one is to assess the safety profile of RG7916 in infants and determine the dose for part two. Part two is an open-label, single-arm study in approximately 40 infants with Type I SMA for 24 months, followed by an open-label extension. The primary objective of part two is to assess the efficacy of RG7916 at the selected dose over a 12-month treatment period. A trial in childhood onset (Type II/III) SMA patients, SUNFISH, is currently enrolling the dose escalation portion of the study. Commencement of the pivotal portion of either study will trigger a $20 million milestone payment to PTC from Roche.

The SMA program was initially developed by PTC Therapeutics in partnership with the SMA Foundation in 2006 to accelerate the development of a treatment for SMA. In November 2011, Roche gained an exclusive worldwide license to the PTC/SMA Foundation SMN2 alternative splicing program. The development of these compounds is being executed by Roche and overseen by a joint steering committee with members from PTC, Roche, and the SMA Foundation.

About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

PTC is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of orally administered, proprietary small molecule drugs targeting an area of RNA biology we refer to as post-transcriptional control. Post-transcriptional control processes are the regulatory events that occur in cells during and after a messenger RNA, or mRNA, molecule is copied from DNA through the transcription process. PTC's internally discovered pipeline addresses multiple therapeutic areas, including rare disorders and oncology. PTC has discovered all of its compounds currently under development using its proprietary technologies. PTC plans to continue to develop these compounds both on its own and through selective collaboration arrangements with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information on the company, please visit our website www.ptcbio.com.

For More Information:

Investors:

Emily Hill

+1 (908) 912-9327

ehill@ptcbio.com

Media:

Jane Baj

+1 (908) 912-9167

jbaj@ptcbio.com

Forward Looking Statements:

All statements, other than those of historical fact, contained in this press release, are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding: any advancement of the joint development program in SMA with PTC, Roche, and SMAF, in particular as related to the timing enrollment, completion and evaluation of the Phase 2 clinical studies of RG7916 in SMA patients and the period during which the results of the studies will become available; whether and when a milestone payment to PTC from Roche may be triggered; the clinical utility and potential advantages of RG7916, including its potential to impact all aspects of the disease; the timing and outcome of PTC's regulatory strategy and process; PTC's strategy, future expectations, plans and prospects, future operations, future financial position, future revenues or projected costs; and the objectives of management. Other forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "potential," "will," "promise," "expect," "plan," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "may," "project," "possible," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions.

PTC's actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements it makes as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, including those related to: the initiation, enrollment, conduct and availability of data from either the SUNFISH or FIREFISH studies and the outcome of such studies; events during, or as a result of, these studies that could delay or prevent further development of RG7916, including future actions or activities under the SMA joint development program; our expectations for regulatory approvals; PTC's scientific approach and general development progress; and the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of PTC's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as well as any updates to these risk factors filed from time to time in PTC's other filings with the SEC. You are urged to carefully consider all such factors.

As with any pharmaceutical under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of new products, including with respect to PTC's joint development program in SMA with Roche and the SMAF. There are no guarantees that any product candidate under the joint development program will receive regulatory approval in any territory or prove to be commercially successful.

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent PTC's views only as of the date of this press release and PTC does not undertake or plan to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in plans, prospects, assumptions, estimates or projections, or other circumstances occurring after the date of this press release except as required by law.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ptc-therapeutics-announces-initiation-of-firefish-study-in-infant-type-i-sma-patients-300386262.html

SOURCE PTC Therapeutics, Inc.