SomaLogic Announces That It Has Joined The iCarbonX Digital Life Alliance

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- SomaLogic announced today that it has agreed to join the "Digital Life Alliance" established by iCarbonX, the China-based company founded in 2015 to build a "Global Digital Health Ecosystem that can define each person's 'digital life' based on a combination of individual's biological, behavioral and psychological data, the Internet and artificial intelligence." Under the agreement between the companies, SomaLogic will provide proteomics data and applications expertise to the Alliance to accelerate the ecosystem's development. Also under the agreement, iCarbonX and SomaLogic will establish a joint venture in China to provide the SOMAscan® proteomics assay for research and health applications in China. The iCarbonX ecosystem will also make an equity investment in SomaLogic to help accelerate these efforts.

"We founded iCarbonX with the goal of hastening the day when each person can receive truly useful digital health information, derived from many different aspects of their physical being, that they can use to live a healthier -- and thus happier and fuller -- life," said Jun Wang, Founder and CEO of iCarbonX. "Our new SomaLogic colleagues share that vision deeply, and they provide the world-leading expertise in proteomics that we need to realize that vision sooner."

"Jun Wang and iCarbonX are at the forefront of the transformation of healthcare that we and many others are working hard to realize," said Larry Gold, Chairman and Founder of SomaLogic. "All of us at Somalogic are excited that Jun and his colleagues recognize the primary contribution of proteomic information in bringing about that transformation, and that they have selected our technology and scientists to partner with them in making it happen."

Under this new agreement SomaLogic and iCarbonX will establish a joint venture in China, which will include installing SomaLogic's SOMAscan proteomics assay in China to support the Digital Life Alliance as well as many other Chinese research and clinical concerns. "The joint venture with our iCarbonX colleagues significantly expands SomaLogic's global reach," said Byron Hewett, SomaLogic's Chief Executive Officer. "iCarbonX is the best partner possible for helping us gain access to the enormous Chinese healthcare-related markets."

Through the ecosystem it is building, iCarbonX has made a substantial equity investment in SomaLogic, but specific financial details were not released.

Earlier today at the 1st Digital Life Summit & Digital Life Alliance Global Recruitment Conference in Shenzhen, China, Wang announced that SomaLogic and six other companies and organizations are founding members of iCarbonX's Digital Life Alliance. SomaLogic, HealthTell, PatientsLikeMe, GALT, Inc. , Robustnique and AOBiome join Imagu Vision Technologies, which iCarbonX acquired in September 2016.



About SomaLogic

SomaLogic is transforming healthcare by applying our proprietary protein-measurement technology to enable the precise monitoring of each individual's health and wellness status in real time. We work with many different partners across research, health management, pharmaceutical development, and other health-related fields to build applications on our "Wellness Chip Platform," a single cost-effective and reliable testing platform that provides actionable and timely information to patients and healthcare providers across a wide range of diseases and conditions.

Our SOMAmer® and SOMAscan® technologies also have multiple applications across the life sciences, and are available to the entire biomedical scientific community for their own research needs. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com.

