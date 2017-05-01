SoftBank Robotics' Life Assistant, Pepper, Comes Equipped With BewellConnect Solutions

PARIS, Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Next-generation medical electronics specialist VISIOMED GROUP (FR0011067669 ALVMG) announces a partnership with ROBOTOPI at CES Las Vegas, with the aim of equipping SoftBank Robotics' life assistant Pepper with BewellConnect® medical devices and health services.

Pepper, the next-generation life assistant

Pepper is a next-generation life assistant designed to be an indispensable sidekick to caregivers in care facilities such as hospitals, rehabilitation centers and retirement homes. Pepper handles repetitive tasks, including collecting health data using internet-enabled BewellConnect® medical devices such as MyTensio® and MyThermo®.

Pepper can also refer patients to a healthcare provider and act as an interface with offsite personnel, helping with appointment scheduling and pre-diagnostic work thanks to the BewellCheck-up® online health service and MyDoc® telemedicine service.

If needed, Pepper can work autonomously to find an intermediary to fulfill a patient's requests.

Pepper plays a role at every key stage of a patient's journey

Administrative and medical reception: After the establishment inputs the patient's admission file, Pepper invites the patient and identified with their national health insurance. Pepper also allows the patient to leave messages for their visitors.

Pre-diagnosis: While waiting for diagnosis, Pepper regularly takes medical readings from the patient, using BewellConnect® medical tools to build a health record. Pepper can also reply to the patient's questions and, in case of an emergency, notify the healthcare team via MyDoc®.

Diagnosis: This stage is carried out between the doctor and the patient. Pepper can support the doctor through BewellCheck-up® artificial intelligence.

Post-diagnosis: After diagnosis, Pepper monitors the patient's vital signs. All other services are still available (messaging, questionnaires, games, etc.).

Welcoming visitors: Visitors can read the messages that the patient leaves them and find practical information about the healthcare facility.

Leaving the service: Following diagnosis, the patient is helped during the return home (transport information and supervision guidelines), with follow-up appointments, with disability access maps and access to the doctors' schedules, or with further hospitalization (practical information, messages, etc.).

The humanoid robot Pepper, the flagship product of Softbank Robotics (previously Aldebaran) was officially unveiled and marketed in Europe at the last Innorobo conference. Innorobo is the first European trade show dedicated to robotics. Conserto/Robotopi is the exclusive distributor for marketing and developing medical solutions for Pepper.

VISIOMED GROUP plans a commercial launch of Pepper the life assistant in the second half of 2017. Pepper can be paid for in monthly subscriptions and is intended principally for healthcare establishments (retirement homes, hospitals, clinics, etc.) but also for local communities, schools,etc.

Eric Sebban, founder and CEO of VISIOMED GROUP, announced: "By bringing together humanoid service robots and online health services for the first time, we again demonstrate the strength of our innovation as much in the service of patients as for healthcare professionals. In the future, hospital patients will benefit from a higher level of healthcare thanks to Pepper the life assistant. At the same time, healthcare professionals will be able to rely on Pepper to carry out, under their strict supervision, repetitive everyday tasks, allowing them to concentrate on their main tasks."

You will be able to see Pepper and the numerous innovations presented by BewellConnect® teams during CES 2017 Las Vegas at Tech West, Sands Expo, Level 2 Halls A-D Booth# 43119. You can also watch the live feed at www.bewell-connect.com.

About CONSERTO

Conserto is an innovative and dynamic company offering IT consultancy and expertise. Our digital embedded software and cloud technologies experts work across three divisions specifically created to meet the needs of each occupation. This flexibility allows for the mixing of technical and soft skills, with everybody benefitting from each other's expertise.

Our consultants are there to help our clients make the right choices to bring their projects to life. We apply the appropriate technology and methods to every context.

About ROBOTOPI

Robotopi is a subsidiary of the Conserto group, which creates and rolls out applications for humanoid service robots, particularly those in the Softbank Robotics range. By placing user experience at the centre of our attention, we make interactions with machines natural and intuitive. This historical know-how allows us to imagine robots not just as gadgets, but us new ways of serving users, perfectly integrated into information systems. We help you to choose the right robot for you, and develop programs which will add value for your users and your business.

About VISIOMED GROUP

Founded in 2007 by Eric Sebban, VISIOMED GROUP specializes in next-generation medical electronics. The laboratory develops and markets innovative healthcare products in the emerging fields of medical self-diagnosis and wellbeing. VISIOMED is notably the inventor of the ThermoFlash®, the first non-contact infrared medical thermometer.

VISIOMED's products combine innovation, technology and design to provide illness prevention solutions and non-medicinal treatment, focusing on simplicity and the comfort and well-being of users.

In 2014, VISIOMED GROUP announced the launch of the BewellConnect® range of healthcare products, becoming the first medical electronics laboratory to penetrate the potentially huge market for the Internet of Things (IoT). Based in Paris, VISIOMED GROUP has a team of 105 people, including a sales team dedicated to over-the-counter (OTC) sales, working closely with healthcare professionals (hospitals, clinics, retirement homes) and working in large-scale distribution since the end of 2010. In 2015, the Group achieved a sales revenue of over 10 million. VISIOMED GROUP is considered an "innovative company" by Bpifrance.

VISIOMED GROUP came second nationally in the Deloitte In Extenso Technology Fast 50 2014 and second in Europe in the Health/Biotech/Pharma sectors in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. In 2016, VISIOMED GROUP won the ScaleUp Awards organized by KPMG and CroissancePlus and came first in the healthcare sector in the FW500 (FrenchWeb) rankings.

For more information, visit www.visiomed-lab.com .

