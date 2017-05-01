|
FactBio Secures Distribution Agreement With Filgen
1/5/2017 10:36:35 AM
FactBio has secured a distribution agreement with Filgen, a Japanese based distributor of life sciences products.
The agreement will see Filgen granted exclusive distribution rights in the Japanese market for two years to sell the full range of FactBio products, including Kusp, FactBio’s novel data curation and data discovery platform. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Dr James Malone, CEO of FactBio said: "I am delighted to have secured this agreement with a leading distributor such as Filgen. They have built an excellent reputation in selling life sciences products and will be an excellent partner as we commercialise our products. "
The deal with Filgen builds on the September 2016 launch of FactBio’s Kusp platform. In addition to this, the company has launched new products to support Kusp, including resource mapping and improved annotation features for Kusp.
