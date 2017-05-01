RayVio Establishes 60mw UV LED As The Industry Benchmark For Disinfection And Sterilization Solutions

HAYWARD, Calif., Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- RayVio Corp ., an advanced health and hygiene company, is delivering the industry's first 60mW UV LED in volume. The breakthrough performance from the company's XP Series is making the use of ultraviolet LEDs for critical medical and public health solutions a reality.

With RayVio's XP Series , disinfection of flowing water, whole room sterilization and purification of household products and medical instruments can be achieved safely and efficiently without the use of fragile and hazardous mercury lamps. Even "superbugs" like MRSA can be safely and effectively rendered harmless.

"The global need for clean water, sanitary environments and protection against infectious disease is critical," said Dr. Doug Collins, RayVio's CTO. "In China, India, Brazil, on the African continent, in the US and elsewhere, people will continue to get sick or die because bacteria and viruses proliferate and too often, people lack the infrastructure, patience or tools to slow or eliminate the spread of germs."

With the 60mW output from RayVio's XP Series, it is finally possible to address some larger scale infrastructure problems, like the disinfection of running water with a safe, efficient and long-lasting solution.

"The first ever sterilizing pod Ellie is just one example of how little time it takes to improve lives with our UV LED technology," said Collins. "Ellie can sterilize baby bottles, purify water and sterilize surfaces on pacifiers, keys and more to keep children safe from germs."

RayVio will be at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Jan. 5-8, 2017. Meet with the RayVio team at stand 41672 and see Ellie at stand BT216 where it is part of the BabyTech Summit at CES.

About RayVio Corp.

RayVio Corp. is an advanced health and hygiene company that delivers clean water and environments. RayVio helps protect billions from germs and creates new markets and revenue streams by enabling a new class of products. Its powerful and efficient UV LED technology can be integrated into a variety of applications, powering versatile on- demand solutions that give consumers control over health without chemicals or costly consumables. To learn more, please visit www.rayvio.com.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rayvio-establishes-60mw-uv-led-as-the-industry-benchmark-for-disinfection-and-sterilization-solutions-300385583.html

SOURCE RayVio Corp.