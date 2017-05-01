|
Imperial Innovations Release: Change Of Name To Touchstone Innovations Plc And Change Of Registered Office
1/5/2017 10:21:14 AM
Imperial Innovations Group plc (AIM: IVO, ‘the Company’) announces that further to the shareholder approval received at its AGM on 21 November 2016, the change of the Company's name to Touchstone Innovations plc took effect on 4 January 2017.
With effect from 8.00am on 5 January 2017, the Company’s shares will trade under its new name Touchstone Innovations plc. The Company’s London Stock Exchange Tradable Instrument Display Mnemonic (TIDM code) will remain IVO.
With effect from 5 January 2017 the Company’s website address will be www.touchstoneinnovations.com. The information required by AIM Rule 26 will be available from the Investor Relations page of the website.
The Company has also changed its registered address to 7 Air Street, London, W1B 5AD effective as of 5 January 2017.
