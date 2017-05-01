Dr. Malte Peters To Become New Chief Development Officer Of MorphoSys AG

MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Supervisory Board of MorphoSys AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MOR;
Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; OTC: MPSYY) has appointed Dr. Malte
Peters as Chief Development Officer. Dr. Peters will take up the
position on March 1, 2017 and will succeed Dr. Arndt Schottelius, who is
leaving to pursue other opportunities. Dr. Peters joins MorphoSys from
Sandoz, where he serves as Global Head, Clinical Development
Biopharmaceuticals.
“We would like to thank Dr.
Schottelius for his invaluable contribution over the past eight years.
He has built up the development area and was instrumental in
transforming MorphoSys into a credible development organization with a
very promising product portfolio. We wish him the very best for the
future.”
Dr. Peters built his career in early and late-stage clinical development
over the last 18 years. Prior to his latest role at Sandoz, he spent 12
years in various managerial positions within Novartis focusing on
management of clinical development projects in oncology. Before that,
Dr. Peters served in positions as Medical Director at Micromet AG and as
Head of Translational Research and Pharmacogenomics at Merck KGaA.
"Dr. Peters is an ideal addition to the Management Board of MorphoSys at
this stage of the Company's growth. Drawing on his deep operational and
medical experience in oncology and immunology, he will focus his efforts
on the development of our clinical and pre-clinical programs, the most
valuable assets driving our future growth. We look forward to welcoming
him to MorphoSys." commented Dr. Gerald Möller, Chairman of the
Dr. Malte Peters' picture and CV can be downloaded here: www.morphosys.de/download
About MorphoSys
MorphoSys developed HuCAL, the most successful antibody library
technology in the pharmaceutical industry. By successfully applying this
and other patented technologies, MorphoSys has become a leader in the
field of therapeutic antibodies, one of the fastest-growing drug classes
in human healthcare. Together with its pharmaceutical partners,
MorphoSys has built a therapeutic pipeline of more than 100 human
antibody drug candidates for the treatment of cancer, rheumatoid
arthritis, and Alzheimer's disease, to name just a few. With its ongoing
commitment to new antibody technology and drug development, MorphoSys is
focused on making the healthcare products of tomorrow. MorphoSys is
listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR. For regular
updates about MorphoSys, visit http://www.morphosys.com.
HuCAL(R), HuCAL GOLD(R), HuCAL PLATINUM(R), CysDisplay(R), RapMAT(R),
arYla(R), Ylanthia(R), 100 billion high potentials(R), Slonomics(R),
Lanthio Pharma(R) and LanthioPep(R) are registered trademarks of the
MorphoSys Group.
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements
concerning the MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking
statements contained herein represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of
the date of this release and involve risks and uncertainties. Should
actual conditions differ from the Company's assumptions, actual results
and actions may differ from those anticipated. MorphoSys does not intend
to update any of these forward- looking statements as far as the wording
of the relevant press release is concerned.
|
Language:
|
|
|
English
|
Company:
|
|
|
MorphoSys AG
|
|
|
|
Semmelweisstr. 7
|
|
|
|
82152 Planegg
|
|
|
|
Germany
|
Phone:
|
|
|
+49 (0)89 899 27-0
|
Fax:
|
|
|
+49 (0)89 899 27-222
|
E-mail:
|
|
|
investors@morphosys.com
|
Internet:
|
|
|
www.morphosys.com
|
ISIN:
|
|
|
DE0006632003
|
WKN:
|
|
|
663200
|
Indices:
|
|
|
TecDAX
|
Listed:
|
|
|
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial
Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart,
Tradegate Exchange