Redefining The Experience Of Checking Your Blood Pressure: Omron Healthcare, Inc. Introduces New EVOLV Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor And OMRON Connect US App

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Omron Healthcare, Inc., the market leader in heart health and wellness technology, today announced arrival of the Omron EVOLV -- a portable, wireless Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor that is clinically validated for accuracy and has received FDA clearance. Along with EVOLV, the heart health technology leader also launched the new OMRON Connect US App which is designed to help owners of Omron devices store, track, analyze and share their data with their doctor.

The launch of EVOLV and the OMRON Connect US App redefines the experience individuals have when checking their blood pressure. With no tubes, wires or tabletop unit, the new sleek, one-piece EVOLV blood pressure monitor easily fits on the upper arm and clearly displays a blood pressure reading on the face of the device within seconds of use. This portable unit seamlessly syncs with the OMRON Connect US App, giving owners of the EVOLV deeper insights into to their blood pressure numbers and the ability to securely share readings with a healthcare provider or loved one.

"Omron continues to evolve the experience of checking your blood pressure with technology that is increasingly more portable, more mobile, more connected and easier to use. Checking your blood pressure only in a doctor's office or in a large machine at a pharmacy has been redefined by convenient, clinically-accurate Omron personal medical devices that can be used at home or on the go," said Omron President and CEO Ranndy Kellogg.

"Having access to a blood pressure monitor such as the EVOLV a medical device that can be carried with you anywhere means you can check your blood pressure every day, track changes in your readings and act on your heart health numbers," added Kellogg.

The Omron EVOLV Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor uses Omron Healthcare's exclusive heart health algorithm, Advanced Accuracy, to measure more data points and eliminate movements to get the most precise readings. The EVOLV is also equipped with Bluetooth® technology which allows the device to easily sync with the new OMRON Connect US App, improving connectivity on-the-go.

Equipped with an approachable, easy to navigate interface and intuitive dashboard that charts and graphs data, the new OMRON Connect US App enables users to quickly and conveniently email readings to family and healthcare providers anywhere, anytime. The app provides a complete view of a user's blood pressure with systolic, diastolic and pulse readers, and alerts users to high readings. The OMRON Connect US App also tracks body mass index (BMI), body fat percentage, and weight all in one place.

Omron Healthcare recently announced an evolution in their goal to Going for Zero heart attacks and strokes. According to Kellogg, the company is investing in technology dedicated to that bold objective. Tracking activity on-the-go and collaborating with a physician to act on real-time heart health data are vital steps toward achieving the Going for Zero goal.

Added Kellogg, "The introduction of EVOLV and launch of the OMRON Connect US App shows how dedicated we are towards making 'Going for Zero' a reality. Our goal is aimed at eliminating heart attacks and strokes and these latest technologies are proof points of our commitment to the future of heart health."

The Omron EVOLV, which is making its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this week, is now available for purchase online at OmronHealthcare.com for a retail price of $99.99. It will also become widely available in retail pharmacies in the coming weeks. The new OMRON Connect US App is now available for Apple users in iTunes and Android users in the Google Play store.

About Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Omron Healthcare, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of personal heart health and wellness products. Omron's market-leading products include home blood pressure monitors and electrotherapy devices. Since Omron invented its first blood pressure monitors more than 40 years ago, the company has been passionate about empowering people to take charge of their health at home through precise technology. Helping people improve their ability to live a healthier life is the heart and soul of Omron's purpose. For more information, visit OmronHealthcare.com.

