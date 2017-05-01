HemoShear, LLC Appoints John E. Reardon As Head Of Research And Development

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- HemoShear Therapeutics, LLC, a privately held, metabolic disease drug discovery company, today announced the appointment of John E. Reardon, Ph.D., as Head of Research and Development. Dr. Reardon brings 30 years of drug discovery and development experience to HemoShear. Most recently, he was Chief Scientific Officer at Cardioxyl Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where he successfully led the development of a heart failure therapeutic into Phase II clinical studies before the company was acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb in 2015.

"We are proud that John will lead our children's rare metabolic disease programs to the clinic," said Jim Powers, CEO at HemoShear. "John's track record of leading programs from early discovery into the clinic in both virtual and large pharma R&D companies will be invaluable to our success."

"I am thrilled to join the HemoShear team and am honored to lead its efforts to discover treatments for children with rare diseases that are desperately in need of therapies," said Dr. Reardon. "HemoShear impresses me with its transformational human disease platform, its team of outstanding scientists, and its strong relationships with international thought leaders who treat these children."

Before Cardioxyl, Dr. Reardon was Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer at Integrated Oncology Solutions, Inc. Previously, he spent 19 years at GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) and its predecessor companies. As Senior Vice President of Discovery Research Biology at GSK, he oversaw the biological science supporting lead discovery activities across all therapeutic areas in the international GSK R&D organization. Dr. Reardon received a B.A. degree from Willamette University and a Ph.D. degree in Chemistry from The Ohio State University. He was an NIH post-doctoral fellow in the laboratory of Dr. Robert Abeles at Brandeis University before joining Burroughs Wellcome Co. in 1987.

About HemoShear Therapeutics

HemoShear Therapeutics discovers novel biological targets and advances drug programs to treat metabolic disorders with significant unmet patient need. Our proprietary drug discovery platform, REVEAL-TX, enables us to create best-in-class, biological human disease models to uncover and explain the underlying mechanisms of disease, translate those discoveries into drug candidates, and predict which drug candidates will treat patients successfully.

Our current drug discovery programs are focused on organic acidemias, a group of rare genetic metabolic disorders, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a chronic and rapidly growing global disease. HemoShear's collaborators include major pharma companies and leading medical centers.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hemoshear-therapeutics-appoints-john-e-reardon-as-head-of-research-and-development-300386193.html

SOURCE HemoShear Therapeutics, LLC