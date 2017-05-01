Ironwood (IRWD) Appoints Amy Schulman To Board Of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ironwood
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) today announced the appointment
of Amy Schulman to its board of directors. Schulman is an accomplished
leader and entrepreneur with a proven track record of enabling
pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to maximize the value of
their brands and realize the potential of their innovations. She
currently holds key leadership roles at two biotech companies, serving
as chief executive officer and co-founder of Lyndra, Inc., and executive
chair of SQZ Biotech. In addition, she is a venture partner at Polaris
Partners, serving on the firm’s life sciences investment team.
“Ironwood is committed to attracting board members who have an
owner-oriented mindset, business savvy, a strong interest in our
company, absolute integrity and great strategic judgment. We believe Amy
embodies each of these qualities, and that she will be a valuable
advisor as we seek to expand the reach and impact of our marketed
products, advance our internal pipeline, and identify opportunities to
access external innovation,” said Peter Hecht, chief executive officer
of Ironwood.
“Ironwood has successfully advanced an innovative product to market and
established a strong commercial capability, which is driving revenue
growth and pipeline development,” said Schulman. “This is how innovative
biopharmaceutical companies are created, and it is an honor to join this
Board as we help the terrific management team bring value for patients
and shareholders.”
In addition to her roles at Lyndra, SQZ, and Polaris, Schulman is also a
senior lecturer at Harvard Business School and serves on the boards of
directors of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Blue Buffalo Pet
Products, Inc. She also recently served as chief executive officer of
Arsia Therapeutics, Inc., until its acquisition in November 2016. Prior
to these roles, she was the executive vice president and general counsel
of Pfizer Inc. In this role, she led the $4 billion consumer healthcare
business, including the Advil, Chapstick, Centrum, Emergen-C, and
Robitussin brands, while concurrently acting as general counsel and
leading the company’s team of approximately 700 legal professionals as
well as participating on the company’s executive leadership team.
Previously, she held the position of senior vice president and general
manager of Pfizer Nutrition. Before joining Pfizer, she was a partner at
the law firm DLA Piper, where she was a member of the board and
executive policy committees. Schulman graduated with honors from
Wesleyan University, where she was elected to Phi Beta Kappa, and earned
her J.D. from Yale Law School.
