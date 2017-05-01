|
Esperion (ESPR) To Present At The 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
1/5/2017 9:14:03 AM
Presentation and Webcast on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time/6:00 p.m. Eastern Time
ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR), the lipid management company focused on developing and commercializing complementary oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), today announced that president and chief executive officer, Tim M. Mayleben, will present at the 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time/6:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
A live, listen-only webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Esperion website at www.esperion.com. A webcast replay of the presentation will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the event.
About Bempedoic Acid
With a targeted mechanism of action, bempedoic acid is a first-in-class ACL inhibitor that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis and lowers elevated levels of LDL-C by up-regulating the LDL receptor, but with reduced potential for muscle-related side effects. Completed Phase 1 and 2 studies in more than 800 patients treated with bempedoic acid have produced clinically relevant LDL-C lowering results of up to 30 percent as monotherapy, approximately 50 percent in combination with ezetimibe, and an incremental 20 to 22 percent when added to stable statin therapy.
