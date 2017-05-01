Bay Area Startup BlackThorn Therapeutics Nabs Another $14 Million, Bringing Its Series A Total to $54 Million

New Investors GV (Google Ventures) and Biomatics Capital Join
Syndicate; Lead Neurobehavioral Therapy Program Advancing into Phase 2
Development
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlackThorn Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company
discovering and developing targeted treatments for neurobehavioral
disorders, today announced that it has closed a $14 million extension of
its Series A financing, joined by GV (formerly Google Ventures) and
Biomatics Capital. The extension brings the total Series A financing to
$54 million, and the new investors join a leading syndicate of
sophisticated life science investors, including founding investor ARCH
Venture Partners, Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc., Mercury
Fund, Alexandria Real Estate Equities and Altitude Life Science Ventures.
“With deep CNS expertise and the
technology to advance its drug development pipeline, BlackThorn is well
positioned to make a significant impact in the field of neurobehavioral
therapeutics.”
BlackThorn plans to use the additional funding to progress its lead
clinical-stage asset, BTRX-246040, through Phase 2 clinical development,
as well as to conduct additional exploratory pilot studies in targeted
indications.
“We are delighted to welcome GV and Biomatics Capital to our investor
team; both have approaches that are synergistic with our drug discovery
and development platform,” said Mark Corrigan, M.D., executive chairman
of BlackThorn. “We appreciate the substantial interest in and support
for our deep portfolio of best-in-class small molecules to treat
patients with neurobehavioral disorders.”
BlackThorn’s INFORM™ platform supports the discovery and development of
targeted treatments by linking brain physiology to behavior using
advanced functional imaging and objective assessment tools that quantify
emotion and behavior. BTRX-246040, BlackThorn’s lead program, is a
first-in-class antagonist of the nociceptin receptor (NOPR) and a target
linked to multiple neurobehavioral disorders.
“Treatment options for people with neurobehavioral disorders are often
imprecise and inadequate. BlackThorn is addressing these limitations by
developing small molecules modulating targets expressed in key brain
regions and regulating behaviors integral to multiple disorders,” said
Blake Byers, general partner at GV. “With deep CNS expertise and the
technology to advance its drug development pipeline, BlackThorn is well
positioned to make a significant impact in the field of neurobehavioral
therapeutics.”
About BlackThorn Therapeutics, Inc.
BlackThorn Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company
dedicated to transforming the lives of people with neurobehavioral
disorders through the discovery and development of novel, targeted
treatments. BlackThorn is building a robust pipeline of first- and
best-in-class treatments, and is redefining the industry approach to
drug discovery and development through its INFORM™ platform, which links
brain physiology and its relationship to behavior. With its network of
collaborations with leading academic investigators, BlackThorn is
developing and deploying a set of technologies that will enable focused,
rapid, resource-efficient translational studies for drug development.
The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For
more information, please visit http://www.blackthornrx.com.