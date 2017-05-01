VolitionRX Strengthens Team With Key Appointment To Drive Sales And Trials In Asia

NAMUR, Belgium, Jan. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE MKT: VNRX) today announced that the Company is expanding into the Asian markets with the appointment of Dr. Jasmine Kway as Vice President of Asia. This geographic expansion follows on from Volition's recent announcement that the Company's first blood-based diagnostic cancer test, the Nu.QTM Colorectal Cancer Triage Test, has achieved a CE mark, allowing for its sale in all 28 EU countries. Volition plans to bring the product to market in Europe this year and will be working with Dr. Kway to expand into the Asian markets with direct marketing to countries with screening programs as well as seeking the required approvals for use in the new Asian markets.

Dr. Kway has a proven track record in achieving positive business results by developing strategic business alliances, identifying new markets, and developing business processes. To date she has worked with numerous health and regulatory bodies across Asia and has successfully introduced numerous private sector companies into the Asian markets.

In addition to her considerable business experience, Dr. Kway is widely acknowledged as one of the world's leading intellectual property (IP) strategists, having been included in Intellectual Asset Management's (IAM) IAM Strategy 300 The World's Leading IP Strategists for the past four consecutive years. She is a key thought leader in the technology management and technology transfer industry, and is frequently called upon by the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) to provide technology transfer and IP training worldwide.

Volition's CEO, Cameron Reynolds, commented, "Jasmine's depth of experience in driving corporate IP strategies and business development, as well as bringing products to market in Asia, will be a huge asset to Volition going forward, and we are delighted that she has agreed to join the Volition team."

Prior to joining Volition, Dr. Kway served as Chief Executive Officer of IP practice at RHT i-Assets Advisory, one of the leading companies of the RHT Group of Companies and RHT Holdings (RHT), a Singapore headquartered integrated leading professional services company providing professional services in Asia. While at RHT i-Assets Advisory she was focused on managing buy side and sell side clients globally in technology/IP transactions, business development, and fund raising.

Prior to RHT i-Assets Advisory, Dr. Kway worked in both the private and public sectors, including as Executive Vice President, Business Development at Transpacific IP Group Limited from 2010 to 2015, and as Director of Industry Liaison of the National University of Singapore from 2005 to 2010. In these positions, Dr. Kway formulated and implemented national IP policies, corporate IP strategies and management, IP and technology development, commercialization, fundraising, and investment.

Volition currently holds a number of patents for its proprietary Nucleosomics® technology, a platform technology that measures and identifies signatures of nucleosomes circulating in the blood. All Volition's diagnostic tests for cancer use its core Nucleosomics® technology. The Company achieved a CE mark for its first diagnostic test, the Nu.QTM Colorectal Cancer Screening Triage Test, in December of 2016 and has begun marketing this in Europe.

Dr. Kway is joining Volition's office in Singapore.

Check out the NEW Corporate Video and Website at www.volitionrx.com

About Volition

Volition is a life sciences company focused on developing diagnostic tests for cancer. The tests are based on the science of Nucleosomics®, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid an indication that disease is present.

Volition's goal is to make the tests as easy and simple to use, for both patients and doctors, as existing diabetic and cholesterol blood tests. Volition's research and development activities are currently centered in Belgium as the company focuses on bringing its diagnostic products to market first in Europe, then in the U.S. and ultimately, worldwide.

For more information about Volition, visit Volition's website (http://www.volitionrx.com) or connect with us via:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/volitionrx

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/volitionrx

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VolitionRx/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/VolitionRx

The contents found at Volition's website address, Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. The addresses for Volition's website, Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube are included in this document as inactive textual references only.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that concern matters that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "aims," "targets," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "optimizing," "potential," "goal," "suggests," "could," "would," "should," "may," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements relate to the effectiveness of the Company's bodily-fluid-based diagnostic tests as well as the Company's ability to develop and successfully commercialize such test platforms for early detection of cancer. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. For instance, if we fail to develop and commercialize diagnostic products, we may be unable to execute our plan of operations. Other risks and uncertainties include the Company's failure to obtain necessary regulatory clearances or approvals to distribute and market future products in the clinical IVD market; a failure by the marketplace to accept the products in the Company's development pipeline or any other diagnostic products the Company might develop; the Company will face fierce competition and the Company's intended products may become obsolete due to the highly competitive nature of the diagnostics market and its rapid technological change; and other risks identified in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as required by law, the Company does not undertake an obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Nucleosomics®, NuQ®, Nu.QTM and HyperGenomics® and and their respective logos are trademarks and/or service marks of VolitionRx Limited and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, service marks and trade names referred to in this press release are the property of their respective owners.

Media / Investor Contacts

Louise Day, Volition L.day@volitionrx.com +44 (0)7557 774620 Scott Powell, Volition S.powell@volitionrx.com +1 (646) 650 1351 Tirth Patel, Edison Advisors tpatel@edisongroup.com +1 (646) 653 7035 Rachel Carroll, Edison Advisors rcarroll@edisongroup.com +44 (0)20 3077 5711 Sarah Roberts, Vane Percy & Roberts sarah@vanepercy.com +44 (0)1737 821 890



To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volitionrx-limited-strengthens-team-with-key-appointment-to-drive-sales-and-trials-in-asia-300385224.html

SOURCE VolitionRx Ltd