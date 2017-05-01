Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Initiates Phase I Trial Of SGN-CD352A For Patients With Relapsed Or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

-SGN-CD352A, a Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC), Represents
Seattle Genetics’ 9th Clinical Stage Program in
a Robust Pipeline of Empowered Antibody Therapies-
-Preclinical Data Showing Potent Antitumor Activity of SGN-CD352A in
B-cell Cancers Presented at the 2016 American Association of Cancer
Research Annual Meeting-
BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seattle
Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN), a global biotechnology company, today
announced enrollment of the first patient in a multicenter phase 1
clinical trial of SGN-CD352A for patients with relapsed or refractory
multiple myeloma (MM). SGN-CD352A is an investigational CD352-targeted
antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) utilizing Seattle Genetics’ proprietary
ADC technology, an engineered cysteine antibody (EC-mAb) stably linked
to a highly potent cytotoxic agent called a pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD)
dimer. CD352 is broadly expressed on B-cell cancers including multiple
myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, while
exhibiting low expression on normal white blood cells. The trial is
designed to assess the safety and antitumor activity of SGN-CD352A. This
study represents Seattle Genetics’ first clinical-stage ADC program in
development for MM, demonstrating the breadth of potential therapeutic
applications for its industry-leading ADC technology platform.
“More than 124,000 people worldwide are diagnosed annually with multiple
myeloma, most relapsing or becoming resistant to current therapies”
“More than 124,000 people worldwide are diagnosed annually with multiple
myeloma, most relapsing or becoming resistant to current therapies,”
said Robert Lechleider, M.D., Senior Vice President, Clinical
Development at Seattle Genetics. “SGN-CD352A is a novel targeted
investigational compound for multiple myeloma, and it is our latest
antibody-drug conjugate, or ADC, in an expanding and robust pipeline of
clinical stage empowered antibody therapies to address blood cancers and
solid tumors. As we begin clinical development of our first compound for
multiple myeloma, we continue to explore the broad potential of our ADC
technology platform for people with cancer.”
The phase 1, open-label multicenter clinical study is designed to
evaluate the safety and preliminary antitumor activity of SGN-CD352A as
a single agent in adults with relapsed or refractory MM. The trial will
be conducted in two parts, with a dose escalation part to identify the
maximum tolerated dose of SGN-CD352A followed by an expansion part to
further define safety and antitumor activity. SGN-CD352A will be
administered every four weeks, and the study will enroll approximately
75 relapsed or refractory patients at multiple centers in the United
States.
Preclinical SGN-CD352A data presented at the 2016 American Association
of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting demonstrated that SGN-CD352A
specifically binds to target cells and induces potent antitumor activity
in both MM and non-Hodgkin lymphoma disease models. In addition to being
a potential new monotherapy for MM, the tolerability profile from
preclinical results suggests that SGN-CD352A may be combined with
current standard of care treatments for MM. ADCs are designed to
selectively deliver cell-killing agents to tumor cells, and thus may
reduce many of the toxic effects of traditional chemotherapy while
enhancing antitumor activity. With more than 15 years of experience and
innovation, Seattle Genetics is the leader in ADC development.
For more information about the trial, including enrolling centers,
please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.
About Multiple Myeloma
Multiple myeloma (MM) is a rare and aggressive cancer that forms in
white blood cells called plasma cells. Cancerous plasma cells can crowd
out healthy blood cells, impair bone strength and weaken the immune
system. Despite recent medical advances, MM still remains an incurable
disease in which patients eventually progress and die. Within one year
of first-line therapy, 32 percent of transplant patients and 44 percent
of non-transplant patients relapse. Remission periods are typically
shorter for each subsequent line of therapy, with some patients
receiving more than four lines of treatment over the course of their
disease. After lymphoma and leukemia, MM is the third most common blood
cancer in the US. According to the World Health Organization, in 2015
more than 124,000 new cases of MM were diagnosed worldwide and more than
87,000 people died from the disease.
About SGN-CD352A
SGN-CD352A is a novel investigational ADC targeted to CD352 utilizing
Seattle Genetics’ proprietary ADC technology. CD352 is broadly expressed
on B-cell cancers including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic
leukemia, and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, while exhibiting low expression on
normal white blood cells. The CD352 engineered cysteine antibody is
stably linked to a highly potent DNA binding agent called a
pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) dimer via site-specific conjugation
technology (EC-mAb). PBD dimers are significantly more potent than
systemic chemotherapeutic drugs and the EC-mAb technology allows uniform
drug-loading onto an ADC. The ADC is designed to be stable in the
bloodstream and to release its potent cell-killing PBD agent upon
internalization into CD352-expressing cells.
About Seattle Genetics
Seattle Genetics is an innovative biotechnology company that develops
and commercializes novel antibody-based therapies for the treatment of
cancer. The company’s industry-leading antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)
technology harnesses the targeting ability of antibodies to deliver
cell-killing agents directly to cancer cells. ADCETRIS® (brentuximab
vedotin), the company’s lead product, in collaboration with Takeda
Pharmaceutical Company Limited, is the first in a new class of ADCs
commercially available globally in 66 countries for relapsed classical
Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell
lymphoma (sALCL). Seattle Genetics is also advancing vadastuximab
talirine (SGN-CD33A; 33A), an ADC in a phase 3 trial for acute myeloid
leukemia. Headquartered in Bothell, Washington, Seattle Genetics has a
robust pipeline of innovative therapies for blood-related cancers and
solid tumors designed to address significant unmet medical needs and
improve treatment outcomes for patients. The company has collaborations
for its proprietary ADC technology with a number of companies including
AbbVie, Astellas, Bayer, Celldex, Genentech, GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer.
More information can be found at www.seattlegenetics.com
Forward Looking Statements
Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward
looking, such as those, among others, relating to the therapeutic
potential of SGN-CD352A and its possible benefits and uses, and planned
clinical trials including potential patient and site enrollment. Actual
results or developments may differ materially from those projected or
implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such
a difference include the inability to show sufficient activity in this
recently initiated clinical trial and the risk of adverse events as
SGN-CD352A advances in clinical trials and regulatory actions. More
information about the risks and uncertainties faced by Seattle Genetics
is contained under the caption “Risk Factors” included in the company’s
Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2016
filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Seattle Genetics
disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.