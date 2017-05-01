Trethera Corporation And Nanotherapeutics Sign Exclusive Worldwide Agreement For Rights To Triapine In Hematological Malignancies

SANTA MONICA, Calif. & ALACHUA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trethera Corporation and Nanotherapeutics, Inc. today announced the
signing of an exclusive worldwide agreement whereby Nanotherapeutics has
granted Trethera an exclusive license for the global development,
manufacturing and marketing of Triapine® (3-AP) and all formulations,
for the treatment of hematological malignancies. Triapine® is a
clinical-stage, small molecule inhibitor of ribonucleotide reductase
(RNR), a key enzyme in the de novo pathway of nucleotide
biosynthesis.
Trethera has advanced preclinical development of proprietary, small
molecule inhibitors of deoxycytidine kinase (dCK), the rate-limiting
enzyme in the salvage pathway of nucleotide biosynthesis. Results of its
preclinical studies indicate robust and durable anti-leukemic activity
of its dCK inhibitors when combined with inhibitors of RNR, and these
combinations have demonstrated superior activity over single agent
treatments. Trethera aims to commence a Phase I clinical trial for its
orally administered, lead dCK inhibitor, TRE-515, in H2 2017.
“This license agreement marks an important step in addressing the needs
of patients and physicians combating acute leukemia as well as other
blood cancers,” said Johanna Holldack, MD, Chief Executive Officer and
President of Trethera Corporation. “Our recent non-clinical studies
indicate how powerful the combination of Triapine® and TRE-515 could be.
Securing this partnership accelerates our development pathway and
ensures that the potential of this pioneering combination therapy will
be fully realized.”
Prasad Raje, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of
Nanotherapeutics, commented, “We are delighted to be able to license
Triapine® to Trethera for the treatment of hematological malignancies.
Trethera’s scientific team is pursuing critically important research
which may unlock this compound’s ability to yield new blood cancer
therapies in the future and we look forward to watching their progress.”
About Trethera
Trethera Corporation is a privately-held biotechnology company based in
Santa Monica, CA, whose mission is to address the unmet medical needs of
patients with cancer. The company specializes in the development of
small molecule-based therapeutics that target the metabolic pathways of
nucleotide biosynthesis and which hold potential to improve treatment of
broad indications in oncology. Trethera’s lead compound, TRE-515, is a
first-in-class inhibitor of dCK and is being advanced toward a phase 1
clinical trial. Website: www.trethera.com
About Nanotherapeutics
Nanotherapeutics is an integrated biopharmaceutical company
headquartered in Alachua, Florida, with a focus on development and
manufacturing. The Company has expertise in preclinical and clinical
development, formulation optimization, and cGMP manufacturing of
biopharmaceutical products and medical devices. The Company's
proprietary platform technologies can be used with all drug types,
ranging from small molecules to proteins and vaccines. For more
information, visit the Company website at www.nanotherapeutics.com.