4D Molecular Therapeutics Enrolls First Patient In Natural History Study In Lead Clinical Program To Develop Gene Therapy Treatment For Choroideremia

Intravitreal delivery to the retina is critical to Choroideremia
treatment
EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--4D Molecular Therapeutics (4DMT), a leader in gene therapy product
discovery and development, today announced the enrollment of the first
participant in its Choroideremia Natural History Study (NHS). This study
is an important step in developing a groundbreaking gene therapy product
optimized for intravitreal administration to treat Choroideremia (CHM)
patients. 4DMT has deployed its proprietary AAV vector discovery
platform, Therapeutic Vector Evolution, to create and optimize a
proprietary AAV vector for intravitreal delivery to the retina. This
vector is designated to be the basis for the first 4DMT experimental
gene therapeutic targeted for the treatment of CHM. 4DMT is working in
close collaboration with the Choroideremia Research Foundation on CHM
product development and the Natural History Study.
Choroideremia Natural History Study (NHS) Purpose
The NHS is a multi-center US-based study designed to evaluate disease
progression in a wide variety of individuals with CHM. Understanding
more about clinical endpoints as the disease progresses will aid in
identifying both potential participants and the best clinical measures
for upcoming 4DMT clinical trials. Participants in the study will be
assessed periodically over two years. At each visit, they will undergo a
series of photographic, imaging and clinical evaluations.
Two clinical sites are actively recruiting for the study:
1) Retina Foundation of the Southwest, Dallas, Texas (Principal
Investigator Dr. David Birch)
2) Retina Vitreous Associates of Los Angeles (Principal Investigator Dr.
David Liao).
Additional information including contact numbers may be found at clinicaltrials.gov,
NCT 02994368.
"The Choroideremia Research Foundation and its community are thrilled at
the initiation of 4DMT's Natural History Study. This milestone brings us
one step closer to a treatment that could end blindness from CHM,” said
Christopher Moen, MD, President of the Choroideremia Research Foundation.
“This clinical study is a significant milestone for the company and a
critical step forward for our lead program to treat choroideremia. We
are convinced the data generated in this study will accelerate the
clinical development of our lead product,” said Dr. David Kirn,
co-founder and CEO, 4D Molecular Therapeutics.
About Choroideremia
Choroideremia is an X-linked retinal disease that begins as night
blindness in childhood and progresses to complete blindness. It affects
1 in 50,000 people in the United States, predominantly males, and has no
effective treatment.
About the Choroideremia Research Foundation
The CRF was founded in 2000 as a fundraising and patient advocacy
organization to stimulate research on CHM. Since its inception, the CRF
has provided over $2 million in research awards and is the largest
financial supporter of CHM research worldwide. Research funded by the
CRF has led to the development of a CHM animal model, the pre-clinical
production of gene therapy vectors currently in clinical trials, and the
CRF Biobank which stores tissue and stem cell samples donated by CHM
patients.
About 4D Molecular Therapeutics
4DMT is focused on the discovery and development of targeted and
proprietary AAV gene therapy vectors and therapeutic products. Our
robust discovery platform, termed Therapeutic Vector Evolution, empowers
us to create customized gene delivery vehicles to deliver genes to any
tissue or organ in the body, by optimal clinical routes of
administration and with evasion of pre-existing antibodies. These
proprietary and targeted products allow us to treat both rare genetic
diseases and complex large market diseases. 4DMT is creating a diverse
and deep product pipeline through partnerships, while progressing
internal 4DMT products toward clinical trials in parallel. 4D partners
include: Pfizer (PFE), Roche (SIX: ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), uniQure (QURE),
AGTC, and Benitec.
About 4DMT’s Therapeutic Vector Evolution
Current clinical stage gene therapy products are based on AAV
(Adeno-Associated Virus) vectors that are generally “wild-type” or
primitive vectors, meaning they were found in nature as laboratory
contaminants or as monkey infections. These first-generation AAV
vectors, while generally safe and well-tolerated in patients, do not
have optimized delivery properties and often require aggressive and/or
invasive dosing to attempt the desired transduction of target cells.
4DMT is advancing the field of AAV vector technology by deploying
principles of evolution and selection to create vectors that efficiently
and selectively target the desired cells within the diseased human organ
via clinically optimal routes of administration. Our Therapeutic Vector
Evolution platform deploys approximately 100 million unique AAV variants
from proprietary 4DMT AAV libraries. 4DMT then applies proprietary
methods to identify lead vectors that are highly optimized for a
specific target cell and organ, route of therapeutic administration, and
capacity to evade pre-existing antibodies in patients. The result is a
customized, novel, and proprietary pharmaceutical-grade vector uniquely
designed for therapeutic gene delivery in humans.