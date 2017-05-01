Alere (ALR) Provides Update on Arriva Medical

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Alere Inc. (NYSE: ALR), a global leader in rapid diagnostic tests, today provided an update in connection with Arriva Medical's complaint filed on December 28, 2016, against the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS):

We are pleased that CMS formally relented in its efforts to terminate Arriva's competitive bidding contract while the administrative appeals process pertaining to the revocation of the supplier number proceeds, rendering our request for a temporary restraining order unnecessary. We look forward to further advancing our arguments regarding the reinstatement of Arriva's billing number and other matters before the Federal District Judge at the next hearing scheduled for February 8, 2017.

In addition, as previously announced, on December 27, 2016, Alere filed an appeal for an administrative law judge (ALJ) hearing seeking to permanently reinstate Arriva's Medicare billing status. An order was issued today by the Administrative Law Judge assigned to the case requiring the parties' initial briefings to be completed by January 18, 2017.

Alere has previously made public a fact sheet providing additional information regarding Arriva's relationship with CMS. The fact sheet can be accessed on Alere's website at http://news.alere.com/~/media/Files/A/Alere-Newsroom-V2/press-release/Arriva_Medical_and_CMS_Fact_Sheet_11142016_FINAL.pdf.

King & Spalding LLP is serving as legal counsel to Alere in connection with the Arriva matter.

