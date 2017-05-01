Dermira (DERM) Elects Emmanuel Caeymaex To Board Of Directors

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to identifying, developing and commercializing innovative, differentiated therapies to improve the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases, today announced the election of Emmanuel Caeymaex, Executive Vice President, Immunology Patient Value Unit Head at UCB S.A., to its board of directors effective January 1, 2017.



“We are delighted to welcome Emmanuel to Dermira’s board of directors,” said Tom Wiggans, chairman and chief executive officer of Dermira. “He has been a committed partner through our collaboration with UCB on CIMZIA and is a gifted executive who has been instrumental in helping to advance UCB’s evolution into a global biopharmaceutical company that today remains steadfast in its commitment to patients with severe diseases.”

In his current role at UCB, Mr. Caeymaex leads the worldwide development and commercialization of innovative patient-oriented solutions for people suffering from various auto-immune disorders and skin conditions. Prior to this role, he led the CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) Global Patient Solutions team. During his more than 20 year career with UCB, he has served in positions of increasing responsibility including: President of UCB, Japan, where he served on the company’s Global Operations Committee; Global Brand Manager for KEPPRA® (levetiracetam), where he helped to build UCB’s leadership position in epilepsy; Business Unit Head in the United Kingdom; and Vice President, Global Marketing for Central Nervous System products.

“Dermira is quickly establishing itself as a leading medical dermatology company committed to addressing the needs of healthcare professionals and the millions of people living with various skin conditions who they care for,” said Mr. Caeymaex. “I am excited to join Dermira’s board at a time when both Dermira and UCB are poised to potentially bring another important treatment option to patients living with psoriasis.”

Mr. Caeymaex holds an MSc in Business Engineering from the University of Louvain (UCL) in Belgium, an MSc in International Management from CEMS and has been continuing his executive leadership development at INSEAD.

As of November 30, 2016, entities affiliated with UCB beneficially owned 1,841,234 shares of Dermira’s outstanding common stock. Pursuant to an agreement between Dermira and UCB Pharma S.A, UCB is entitled to designate one member to Dermira’s board of directors, subject to the terms of the agreement. Mark McDade, who formerly served as an Executive Vice President and the Chief Operating Officer of UCB, had been UCB’s designee to Dermira’s board of directors since 2014. Dermira’s board has determined that Mr. McDade should continue to serve as a director on Dermira’s board, which will now be comprised of 10 directors.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time serving on Dermira’s board and am honored to stay on as a director,” said Mark McDade. “I look forward to continued collaboration with my fellow directors and the Dermira management team as the company prepares for commercialization.”

About Dermira

Dermira is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to identifying, developing and commercializing innovative, differentiated therapies to improve the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases. Dermira’s portfolio includes three Phase 3 product candidates that target significant unmet needs and market opportunities: CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol), in development in collaboration with UCB Pharma S.A. for the treatment of moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; DRM04, in development for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis (excessive underarm sweating); and olumacostat glasaretil, in development for the treatment of acne vulgaris. Dermira is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. For more information, please visit www.dermira.com.

In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases, public conference calls and webcasts, Dermira uses its website (www.dermira.com) and LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/dermira-inc-) as channels of distribution of information about its company, product candidates, planned financial and other announcements, attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information and Dermira may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Dermira’s website and LinkedIn page in addition to following its SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements with respect to Dermira addressing the needs of healthcare professionals and patients living with various skin conditions; Dermira and UCB potentially bringing another important treatment option to patients living with psoriasis; and Dermira’s potential commercialization of its product candidates. These statements deal with future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks and uncertainties such as those relating to the design, implementation and outcomes of Dermira’s clinical trials; the outcomes of future meetings with regulatory agencies; Dermira’s dependence on third-party clinical research organizations, manufacturers and suppliers; Dermira’s ability to obtain necessary additional capital; and Dermira’s ability to continue to stay in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. You should refer to the section entitled “Risk Factors” set forth in Dermira’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Dermira’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings Dermira makes with the SEC from time to time for a discussion of important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by Dermira’s forward-looking statements. Furthermore, such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Dermira undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements or reasons why actual results might differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts: Media: Erica Jefferson Senior Director, Head of Corporate Communications 650-421-7216 erica.jefferson@dermira.com Investors: Andrew Guggenhime Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer 650-421-7200 investors@dermira.com Robert H. Uhl Westwicke Partners Managing Director 858-356-5932 robert.uhl@westwicke.com