Lori Lyons-Williams Joins Dermira (DERM) As Chief Commercial Officer

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to identifying, developing and commercializing innovative, differentiated therapies to improve the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases, today announced the appointment of Lori Lyons-Williams as Chief Commercial Officer. In this new role, Lori will be responsible for developing and implementing the commercial strategy for Dermira’s Phase 3 product candidates: CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol), in development in collaboration with UCB Pharma S.A. as a treatment for moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; DRM04, in development for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis (excessive underarm sweating); and olumacostat glasaretil (formerly DRM01), in development for acne vulgaris.

“I am thrilled that Lori has joined Dermira at an important time, as we begin to transition from a company solely focused on product development to one preparing to commercialize three products,” said Tom Wiggans, chairman and chief executive officer of Dermira. “Lori is a well-regarded and respected sales and marketing professional who has excelled at every level throughout her career. Her experience working on highly successful dermatology brands and in building a fully integrated commercial team makes her particularly well-suited to bring what we believe is an exciting portfolio of products to healthcare professionals and their patients.”

Lori brings nearly 19 years of commercial experience to Dermira. Prior to joining Dermira, she spent 15 years in positions of increasing responsibility within the sales and marketing organization at Allergan, most recently as Vice President, Sales & Marketing for the Urology franchise. In this role, she helped to build what ultimately became one of Allergan’s fastest growing business units, and served as a member of the Allergan Commercial Leadership Team as well as the Operational Leadership Team. In previous roles within Allergan, she served as Product Director for Allergan’s medical dermatology brands and also held senior-level positions on the ACZONE® and BOTOX® marketing teams. Lori began her career at Johnson & Johnson as a pharmaceutical sales representative.

“I am delighted to be joining an organization with an experienced leadership team and three promising late-stage candidates that could one day potentially provide meaningful clinical benefit to millions of patients with dermatologic conditions,” said Lyons-Williams. “Dermira’s innovative approach, commitment to differentiation, and dedication to foster scientific advancement in dermatological conditions is refreshing. I am eager to play a role in generating commercial successes and excited to build a best-in-class team.”

Lori holds a BA in Interdisciplinary Studies from Virginia Tech and an MBA from the Carlson School of Management of the University of Minnesota.

Dermira is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to identifying, developing and commercializing innovative, differentiated therapies to improve the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases. Dermira’s portfolio includes three Phase 3 product candidates that target significant unmet needs and market opportunities: CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol), in development in collaboration with UCB Pharma S.A. for the treatment of moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; DRM04, in development for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis (excessive underarm sweating); and olumacostat glasaretil, in development for the treatment of acne vulgaris. Dermira is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. For more information, please visit www.dermira.com.

