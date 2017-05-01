|
IBM (IBM) Predicts Lab-On-A-Chip Tech Will Change Our Lives
1/5/2017 7:52:37 AM
Early detection of disease is crucial. In most cases, the earlier the disease is diagnosed, the more likely it is to be cured or well controlled. However, diseases like cancer can be hard to detect – hiding in our bodies before symptoms appear. Information about the state of our health can be extracted from tiny bioparticles in bodily fluids such as saliva, tears, blood, urine and sweat. Existing scientific techniques face challenges for capturing and analysing these bioparticles, which are thousands of times smaller than the diameter of a strand of human hair.
