How AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) CIO Makes IT Twice As Good At Half The Cost



1/5/2017 7:50:18 AM

When Dave Smoley joined AstraZeneca as its Chief Information Officer, he already had cemented his reputation as one of the best CIOs in the world. He had been inducted into CIO magazine's prestigious CIO Hall of Fame based on an impressive track record at Flextronics. He brought that experience to a pharmaceutical company that was in turnaround mode. As he diagnosed the issues with the IT department, he was amazed at how expensive IT was. Not long after his arrival, he announced that IT would be twice as good at half the cost. Now, nearly four years into his journey as CIO, he has delivered upon this promise.

