Cancer Killing Mechanism Of Pepper Plant Uncovered, UT Southwestern Medical Center Study



1/5/2017 7:44:25 AM

Natural products have been used and coveted for centuries for their “curative” properties. However, modern medicine seeks to evaluate deeper anecdotal and traditional remedies for actual healing properties. While the medicinal properties of the of the Indian long pepper (Piper longum) date back thousands of years, scientists were skeptical when relatively recent reports concerning the anticancer effects of the plant began to surface, but they diligently began to search for the potential underlying biological mechanisms.



